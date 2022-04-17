ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids, families hunt for Easter eggs in annual tradition at St. John in the Wildnerness

By WLOS Staff
WLOS.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — The Easter traditions continue here in the mountains!. St. John in the Wilderness in Flat Rock held its yearly Easter egg hunt Sunday morning, April 17....

