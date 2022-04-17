ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Clemson tops No. 23 Wake Forest 10-8 to claim weekend series

By ClemsonTigers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Clemson Tigers hit five home runs, including two by Caden Grice, in their 10-8 win over No. 23 Wake Forest at David F. Couch Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. With the victory, Clemson (22-13, 4-10 ACC) won its sixth series in a row over the Demon Deacons (27-9,...

