Clemson tops No. 23 Wake Forest 10-8 to claim weekend series
By ClemsonTigers.com
1 day ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Clemson Tigers hit five home runs, including two by Caden Grice, in their 10-8 win over No. 23 Wake Forest at David F. Couch Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. With the victory, Clemson (22-13, 4-10 ACC) won its sixth series in a row over the Demon Deacons (27-9,...
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program appear to be on the brink of landing a big recruit in the 2023 class as G.G. Jackson nears an announcement.
But as for future recruiting classes, Davis and his staff have their eyes on a few other big prospects including Rockingham, North Carolina native Paul McNeil.
The 6-foot-6, 185-pound shooting guard has a total of six offers in his recruitment and is drawing significant interest from a handful of Atlantic Coast Conference programs like UNC, Clemson, Wake Forest and NC State among others. McNeil has been on UNC’s campus already and he talked about...
South Carolina transfer Devin Carter has picked a new landing spot. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, the guard committed to Providence on Sunday. Carter spoke fondly of head coach Ed Cooley, who earned 2022 Naismith Men’s College Coach Of The Year Award honors after leading the Friars to their first regular-season Big East title and a Sweet 16 appearance.
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler was treated to a taste of what game day in Gamecock country looks and feels like as he took the field for his first public showcase in garnet and black Saturday afternoon. “It was really fun getting out there, I mean what a great turnout...
Mr. Clemson had a huge announcement Saturday. Former Tiger and current ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain took to Twitter to share the news that he and his wife, Kaki, will be having a daughter. Mac Lain is (...)
Georgia Bulldogs basketball guard Noah Baumann is transferring to Grand Canyon Antelopes. Baumann entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after Georgia’s 2021-2022 season. Grand Canyon will be the fourth school of Baumann’s NCAA basketball career. Noah Baumann transferred to Georgia from USC ahead of the 2021 season. He...
Harley Lasseter was a standout football player for Geraldine Bulldogs a high school in Alabama. Lasseter was driving a motorcycle around 10:20 p.m. on Alabama 75 near mile marker 68, when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. The young football player died from...
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one head coach might be under more pressure than anyone else this season. That coach is the “villain” of college football right now. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher reeled in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2022....
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina Gamecocks had its Garnet vs. Black spring football game on Saturday. The Garnet team was led by transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler while the Black team was led by Luke Doty. The Black team got on the board first after a...
Pitt held Virginia scoreless in the final five innings on its way to a 4-1 series-clinching win over #8 Virginia, sending the ‘Hoos to their sixth loss in seven games. Virginia (27-9, 10-8 ACC) got its lone run in the fourth on an RBI double by Chris Newell. Pittsburgh recaptured the lead in its half of the fourth, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Nick Giamarusti with the bases loaded that allowed Tommy Tavarez to score from third.
One of the nation’s top tight end recruits in the class of 2023, Jelani Thurman, announced his top eight schools Tuesday on Twitter.
A four-star recruit playing out of Langston Hughes high school in Fairburn, Georgia, according to 247Sports, Thurman is their No.3 tight end and No.65 overall player in the 2023 class.
After getting an invite to Clemson’s Orange and White spring game back on April 9th, the Tigers offered the 6’6 250-pound tight end during his visit. Tiger Town must have left a good impression on him.
Thurman announced that he would be choosing between eight schools, including Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Miami, Tennessee, Auburn, and Michigan State.
Another top-tier tight end recruit would be a welcomed addition to the Tiger’s tight end room.
What we learned from Clemson's spring game
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Clemson SID) – Michael Turconi’s three-run walkoff homer with two outs in the 10th inning lifted No. 23 Wake Forest to a 12-9 victory over Clemson at David F. Couch Ballpark on Saturday. The Demon Deacons, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 27-8 overall and 10-7 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to […]
After a strong 5-1 win against Georgia in their final competition of the regular season, the Cavaliers made it through the first two days of stroke play competition of the ACC Championships at the Reserve Golf Club in Pawleys Island, S.C. before falling to No. 4 Wake Forest in match play. This was Virginia’s 18th appearance at the ACC Championships with wins in 2015 and 2016 and several runner-up titles.
With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
Brian Gursky held Pitt to two hits in 6.2 innings, and Jake Gelof was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored to key an 18-0 Virginia win at Pitt on Saturday. The win snaps a five-game losing streak for the eighth-ranked ‘Hoos (27-8, 10-7 ACC). Already...
