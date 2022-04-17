ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul, Schumer celebrate Easter Sunday at Brooklyn church

WGRZ TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul's office says she celebrated Easter Sunday at a church in New York City. Brooklyn's non-denominational Christian Cultural Center welcomed hundreds on...

Judith Horowitz
1d ago

That s interesting. Why would they celebrate something which they don’t believe? Answer: Because they lie.

PIX11

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
CBS New York

5 people will split Brooklyn subway shooting reward

NEW YORK -- The $50,000 Crime Stoppers reward that was offered for information leading to the arrest of the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect will be split between five people, officials said Friday.The NYPD says the money will be split evenly among the individuals, who each provided information that contributed directly to the arrest of Frank James about 30 hours after the attack took place.The New York City Police Foundation, the MTA and the Transport Workers Union Local 100 all made contributions to the reward."The public is who we serve, but they are also often our best partner," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement. "We appreciate all of those who responded to our call for information to locate this suspect, including all of those whose tips did not pan out. We urged the public to join us in this effort to find this suspect and New Yorkers stepped up."Mayor Eric Adams also thanked the good Samaritans, saying in part, "The bravery of these five individuals are what truly make New York City the greatest city in the world."The NYPD did not identify the five recipients.
Popculture

Wendy Rieger, Beloved NBC News Anchor, Dies After Cancer Battle at 65

Longtime NBC 4 anchor and beloved local personality Wendy Rieger has died. The station shared the news, confirming the anchor's passing on Saturday morning after a short battle with Glioblastoma, a fast-acting and severe form of brain cancer. Rieger revealed her condition in July 2021, announcing she had undergone surgery...
CBS New York

Police: Innocent bystander Sally Ntim dies in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- A grieving family is pleading for answers after a Bronx woman was shot and killed Tuesday.Police say she was an innocent bystander who died a day after her 23rd birthday.Sally Ntim's family says her fun-loving spirit matched her unforgettable laugh. She had an entrepreneurial spirit with big dreams of building a haircare business and was the youngest of three sisters."For a lot of people, they know her for her face and her smile, her laugh, but, like, she creates moments with so many people," said Desire Ntim, one of the victim's sisters.But this moment, the 23-year-old's family...
PIX11

Not gone yet: New York hits 5 million COVID cases

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just over two years after the state’s first COVID case, New York reached a grim milestone of 5 million virus cases, according to data from John Hopkins University. The first case, a 39-year-old Manhattan woman, was reported on March 1, 2020. A second case was confirmed in Westchester County two days […]
