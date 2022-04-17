Hochul, Schumer celebrate Easter Sunday at Brooklyn church

NEW YORK -- The $50,000 Crime Stoppers reward that was offered for information leading to the arrest of the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect will be split between five people, officials said Friday.The NYPD says the money will be split evenly among the individuals, who each provided information that contributed directly to the arrest of Frank James about 30 hours after the attack took place.The New York City Police Foundation, the MTA and the Transport Workers Union Local 100 all made contributions to the reward."The public is who we serve, but they are also often our best partner," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement. "We appreciate all of those who responded to our call for information to locate this suspect, including all of those whose tips did not pan out. We urged the public to join us in this effort to find this suspect and New Yorkers stepped up."Mayor Eric Adams also thanked the good Samaritans, saying in part, "The bravery of these five individuals are what truly make New York City the greatest city in the world."The NYPD did not identify the five recipients.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO