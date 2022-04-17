ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Volunteers to drive ambulances as service continues to face pressure

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEeke_0fC2yUHd00

Volunteers will drive ambulances for some patients in need as part of a pilot scheme due to launch next month.

It comes as new figures last week showed ambulance response times and A&E performance in England have dropped to their lowest levels on record while the backlog of patients waiting for care has continued to grow.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) said trained volunteers already respond to 999 calls in their own car alongside ambulances.

This project builds on our well-established network of volunteers who respond to emergencies to help ensure our ambulances can reach the patients that need us the most.

But it confirmed that such volunteers would now be deployed in ambulances for lower category calls in some instances.

Volunteers are equipped, trained to use defibrillators and support LAS at life-threatening emergency calls in their area, the service said.

Under the new scheme, expected to launch in May, they would also be sent out to lower category (3&4) calls where it has been judged to be safe for a trained volunteer to accompany a patient but would not be appropriate for a taxi, LAS said.

An LAS spokesperson said: “This project builds on our well-established network of volunteers who respond to emergencies to help ensure our ambulances can reach the patients that need us the most.

“These fully trained volunteers, who already respond to 999 calls in their communities, will help patients who have been assessed not to need of an ambulance but who may need more support than a taxi can provide.”

The Daily Telegraph reported that 22 volunteers had so far signed up to the scheme.

The NHS has nationally funded the £100,000 pilot scheme and is expected to monitor progress to see if there can be any shared learning across the system.

On Thursday, figures showed that the average response time last month for ambulances in England dealing with the most urgent incidents – defined as calls from people with life-threatening illnesses or injuries – was nine minutes and 35 seconds.

This is up from eight minutes and 51 seconds in February and is the longest average since current records began in August 2017.

The NHS England figures also showed ambulances in England took an average of one hour, one minute and three seconds last month to respond to emergency calls, such as burns, epilepsy and strokes.

This is up from 42 minutes and seven seconds in February and is the longest time on record for this category of call-outs.

Response times for urgent calls – such as late stages of labour, non-severe burns and diabetes – averaged three hours, 28 minutes and 13 seconds, up from two hours, 16 minutes and 13 seconds in February and another record.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Ambulances#London Ambulance Service#A E#Las
Daily Mail

'Greedy' NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a spending spree for wallpaper and £700 BED is struck off

An NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a £1,707 spending spree has been struck off the nursing register. Leanne Wallace, 40, was jailed at Teesside Crown Court in November after she targeted grandfather-of-four Leslie Rushworth as he lay on his death bed at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother and her newborn baby both die after child birth in Travelodge room: Police launch probe into 'unexplained' tragedy in Leicester city centre hotel

A mother and a newborn baby have both died after being found together in a city centre Travelodge hotel room shortly after the woman had given birth. Paramedics were seen running up a ramp leading to the 67-bedroom hotel at the Haymarket shopping centre in Leicester yesterday afternoon amid panicked scenes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Dozens of patients wait three years for care due to ‘shocking’ NHS backlog

Dozens of NHS patients have waited more than three years for hospital care in England, new figures obtained by the PA news agency show.At least eight have been on the NHS waiting list for over four years, with one of these waiting for four-and-a-half years.Leading surgeons described the figures as “shocking” and warned that prolonged waits for pre-planned care could lead to “emotional and physical distress”.Waiting in limbo for a planned hip, hernia or ear operation can cause real emotional and physical distressProfessor Neil MortensenMany of these patients are likely to be in pain or discomfort as they wait to...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Leicester parents take legal action after unborn baby dies

A couple are taking legal action against a hospital trust following the death of their unborn son. Ellie Harrington, 23, claimed staff at Leicester Royal Infirmary failed to respond correctly to her symptoms of pre-eclampsia. She wants the hospital to listen more carefully to women when they have concerns about...
HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Department of Health is criticised for its silence over whether 40,000 care home staff who were sacked for being unvaccinated can get their jobs back following U-turn on Covid mandate

Sajid Javid's Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) was today slammed for staying silent over whether thousands of carers who were sacked for not getting a Covid vaccine can get their jobs back. The House of Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee has said there are still 'a lot of loose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Tents used to house ambulance patients at overrun NHS A&Es are 'borderline immoral' and a 'danger to patient safety and dignity', doctors warn

'Tents' used outside busy A&Es to house ambulance patients are 'a danger' to health and dignity, doctors have warned as the NHS considers assembling more to cope with demand. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) said the overflow units — built outside at least one hospital already — were 'borderline immoral'.
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy