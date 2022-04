The high school baseball playoffs are almost upon us. Teams are starting to separate themselves. Some have found their groove and have looked stronger than ever. While others continue to struggle. Here's a look at this week's Laredo Morning Times baseball power rankings with only a few regular season games left. 1. United The Longhorns are arguably the hottest team in the Gateway City as they have won five straight games - Alexander, United South, Eagle Pass, Del Rio and LBJ, in that order. With comfortable wins over Alexander and Eagle Pass,...

