Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 041722

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
After a bumpy Monday, winds will remain on Tuesday. With gusts up to 20 mph today, scattered storms with some severe pockets are possible throughout your Tuesday. Wednesday we are watching for a possible major severe event with straight-line winds and hail being the primary concerns at the time of this article.
A storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds, large hail, and the chance for isolated tornadoes in much of the region. Thursday, March 31 has started off with dense fog in much of the area, with scattered showers. The high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.
An expansive and multi-faceted storm system is forecast to strengthen rapidly as it travels from the Rockies to the Great Plains next week, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it could result in a five-day stretch of threatening severe weather as well as a robust snowstorm that could produce dangerous blizzard conditions.
A quick-moving, multi-faceted Nor'easter will bring heavy rain, possible flooding, damaging winds that could knock out power, with some areas farther north seeing significant snowfall. The current projected time frame for the storm is from early Monday evening, April 18 until around 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 19. Rainfall totals from...
A STORM bringing heavy rainfall and tornado warnings will batter through southern states today before hammering the east coast with snow this weekend. As Americans welcomed the much-anticipated spring season last weekend, a late winter storm will bring cold and wet weather to several states. Heavy rain and strong winds...
A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
A storm with periods of rain and gusty winds will also bring spring snowfall and a wintry mix in parts of the Northeast. The system, which has weakened after fueling tornadoes in the Southeast, arrives in this region late Wednesday afternoon, March 23. There will be rain and showers at...
MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
A new storm system will sweep through the region bringing scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds, rain, and showers. Saturday, April 9 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s. The system is expected to arrive in the mid-afternoon Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, which noted...
A major winter storm is going to impact the West and the Plains on Tuesday. Feet of snow will pile up across the Rockies and the Plains. Blizzard conditions will be possible over Montana and North Dakota with strong winds and white-out conditions. Power outages will be likely in some...
A winter storm will spread from the West to the Northern Plains. The heaviest snow is expected from the Oregon Cascades and Sierra Nevada to North Dakota. Blizzard conditions are expected in the Northern Plains. A late-season winter storm is hammering parts of the West and will soon wring out...
A snowstorm will affect the northern tier of the US this week due to winter weather and strong winds that have been predicted to spread to the northern Rockies and Upper Midwest, as per the latest weather forecasts. The adverse weather is said to prompt the risks of travel disruption...
A blast of Arctic air from Canada will move into the Northeast this weekend, leading to a plunge in temperatures and snow showers in parts of the region. Call it winter's revenge on the first full weekend of spring, which sprung this past Sunday, March 20. "While this may not...
Shiverin’ Snowman! It’s going to snow again. After a bright, sunshiny Easter Sunday, we’ll see a mix of rain and snow develop around midnight. That changes to all snow and it could be snowing over much of West Michigan before and during the Monday AM commute. Here’s...
Tonight will be quiet and dry with increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Lows will be in the mid 50s Tuesday morning. Wind is on the increase out of the southeast, gusting up to 25 MPH tonight. All eyes are on the very heavy rain and storms that arrive Tuesday, especially...
Comments / 0