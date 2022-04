BUFFALO, N.Y. — USS The Sullivans is taking on water. The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park told 2 On Your Side back in February 2021 that USS The Sullivans is in danger of sinking. As of Thursday evening, USS The Sullivans could be seen listing, tilting in the water, appearing as if it was resting against the pier with the deck starting to go underwater in the stern.

