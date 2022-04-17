Business News Update: Sunlan Lighting

Suggested reading brought to you by Sunlan Lighting: A Customer's Story --------------------

She brought a picture of her new fixture. Simple classic, an upside down golden U with two golden sockets hanging down to show off two bulbs. She wanted a pretty bulb. I had several suggestions. A fun or pretty bulb was her first request. My first question was where you are using the light. She wanted to light up a corner in her kitchen. There are many lighting needs in every kitchen. It is useful when the light design includes the preferred lights used to do tasks. The light needed to be able to read cookbooks may be different than the light preferred for washing dishes or cutting up veggies. A lightbulb under the cupboard is often in a special fixture. Some people like to use ambiance lighting in kitchens over dining areas. Golden Edison light bulbs are a popular choice.

The picture of her fixture has two baseball-sized lights hanging down. Instructions for her fixture was designed for a maximum of 60 watts. I asked what task she would be using the light for, she replied, cutting up veggies. I suggested that she check out several different lights. While looking at each bulb, pretend she was cutting up her veggies. She had thought Edison bulbs would look cool. Looking at the bulbs in the Edison aisle, she said, "Wrong light, everything is too yellow."

After looking at several other bulbs, she selected large and small round white bulbs. What bulbs do you need for your fixtures?

Sunlan Lighting

3901 N. Mississippi Ave., Portland, OR 97227

503-281-0453

www.sunlanlighting.com

Hours:

8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

SHOP LOCAL. SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESS!

Business News Updates are brought to you by the Pamplin Media Group and paid for by local businesses. To have your story shared with our readers please contact your Pamplin Media Group advertising representative or call 503-684-0360

{loadposition sub-article-02}