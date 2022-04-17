ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

OC: 'Extremely dangerous' teen convicted of killing mom back in police custody after going missing

ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thZwn_0fC2xkQA00

An Orange County man described as "extremely dangerous and violent" is back in police custody after going missing from a Santa Ana halfway house.

Ike Nicholas Souzer, 18, was arrested Sunday.

He'd been missing since Wednesday, and was last seen at a halfway house in Santa Ana, where he was supposed to be wearing an electronic monitor, according to officials.

Souzer had been in prison for killing his mother, and most recently was convicted of attacking correctional officers.

Details of his arrest were not immediately known.

Souzer was convicted of voluntary manslaughter for killing his mother in 2017, when he was 13 years old. While in custody, he was convicted in December of 2021 of attacking three correctional officers, according to prosecutors.

Souzer was ordered to wear an electronic monitor for the remainder of his sentence until it expired on July 9, 2023, and was released to a halfway house in Santa Ana, prosecutors said.

While he was on trial in juvenile court for the killing of his 47-year-old mother, Barbara Scheuer-Souzer, he escaped from juvenile hall in Orange shortly after midnight April 12, 2019, and was arrested the next day at a McDonald's restaurant in Anaheim.

Souzer stabbed his mother in their residence in the 11000 block of Gilbert Street in Garden Grove on May 4, 2017. She told authorities before she died in a hospital that her son was the one who attacked her.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KTLA

2 arrested for abusing 4-year-old boy: San Bernardino County Sheriff

Two people were arrested Tuesday for child abuse after a four-year-old boy was hospitalized, officials said. On Monday, investigators conducted an investigation regarding a 4-year-old boy who was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with severe injuries, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Doctors there determined the injuries were […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Garden Grove, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Extremely Dangerous#Prison#Correctional Officers#Halfway House#Oc#Mcdonald#City News Service
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Resident Sentenced To Over 30 Years In Prison After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

A Santa Clarita woman was sentenced to over 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty to over 10 felonies Monday following a fatal wrong-way crash in 2018. Nicole Thibault, from Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, eight counts of attempted murder with a vehicle with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of grand theft auto, said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
112K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy