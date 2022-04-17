Bridgeport family: No injuries, 2 pets saved from devastating house fire

Easter Sunday was marred by a house fire for families on the East End of Bridgeport. But one of the families displaced by the fire says they have reason to be grateful tonight.

Fifth Street on the East End of Bridgeport was filled with emergency vehicles Sunday afternoon as a fire consumed the second and third floors of a multi-family house.

Eduardo Zavala, 37, who lives in the home, says he was watching a movie on the third floor when he suddenly realized the house was on fire just before 1 p.m. Zavala said his first thought was for his three kids who had been on the second floor, a part of the house that would end up largely destroyed by the fire.

Zavala found his children and they were safe. His wife also escaped the home without injury.

As firefighters continued to work, Zavala's wife held the family's dog, Midnight, which authorities treated with oxygen. The family's cat, Oliver, received first aid. Zavala said he's glad both pets survived the ordeal.

Considering the extent of the damage, Fire Chief Lance Edwards says he was grateful nobody was injured. No word has been given on the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is working to get emergency shelter for those affected by the fire.