San Diego, CA

SDPD: Man shot 3 times in Barrio Logan on Easter Sunday

By De'Anthony Taylor
 1 day ago
San Diego Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded by gunfire in the Barrio Logan neighborhood early Easter Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:43 a.m. in the 2000 block of Logan Avenue.

Police say a 31-year-old man was walking when two men hopped out of a gray or champagne-colored four-door sedan that pulled up next to him.

Following a brief verbal exchange, officers say one of the men shot the victim three times before they all fled the scene in the sedan.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and he is expected to survive his injuries. SDPD says gang detectives are now handling the investigation.

