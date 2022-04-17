The Cost of College the Year You Were Born

The annual cost of attending a four-year private institution in the United States reached $51,690 last year, more than double what it was less than two decades ago.

For many Americans, a college degree is often regarded as a measure of success, yet a postsecondary education has become cost-prohibitive for many young people, even when they receive financial aid.

In order to be able to get a degree, millions of students rack up tens of thousands of dollars in debt, sometimes amassing a debt burden that will take decades to fully pay off. (Here are 50 U.S. counties with the most student debt .)

Based on data from the College Board, a nonprofit group associated with American postsecondary institutions, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the average cost nationwide of attending both four-year public and a four-private colleges each year since 1971. Both figures include tuition, fees, and room and board.

In 1971, a four-year education at a private college in the United States cost less than one-tenth what it does today. Even after adjusting for inflation, a year of private college today costs more than two and a half times what it did back then. This means college prices are disproportionately high for potential undergraduates at a wide array of institutions, and not just at the most expensive colleges in every state .

1971

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $2,930 (adj. for inflation: $19,450)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $1,410 (adj. for inflation: $9,360)

> Per capita income: $4,471 (adj. for inflation: $29,914)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 11.4%

1972

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,090 (adj. for inflation: $19,870)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $1,550 (adj. for inflation: $9,970)

> Per capita income: $4,857 (adj. for inflation: $31,486)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 12.0%

1973

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,220 (adj. for inflation: $19,490)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $1,600 (adj. for inflation: $9,690)

> Per capita income: $5,363 (adj. for inflation: $32,730)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 12.6%

1974

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,420 (adj. for inflation: $18,650)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $1,650 (adj. for inflation: $9,000)

> Per capita income: $5,836 (adj. for inflation: $32,077)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 13.3%

1975

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,680 (adj. for inflation: $18,390)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $1,780 (adj. for inflation: $8,890)

> Per capita income: $6,324 (adj. for inflation: $31,852)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 13.9%

1976

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,980 (adj. for inflation: $18,800)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $1,940 (adj. for inflation: $9,160)

> Per capita income: $6,875 (adj. for inflation: $32,740)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 14.7%

1977

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $4,240 (adj. for inflation: $18,810)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $2,040 (adj. for inflation: $9,050)

> Per capita income: $7,516 (adj. for inflation: $33,607)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 15.4%

1978

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $4,610 (adj. for inflation: $19,010)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $2,150 (adj. for inflation: $8,860)

> Per capita income: $8,356 (adj. for inflation: $34,727)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 15.7%

1979

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $5,010 (adj. for inflation: $18,550)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $2,330 (adj. for inflation: $8,630)

> Per capita income: $9,232 (adj. for inflation: $34,457)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 16.4%

1980

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $5,590 (adj. for inflation: $18,230)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $2,550 (adj. for inflation: $8,320)

> Per capita income: $10,180 (adj. for inflation: $33,477)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 17.0%

1981

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $6,330 (adj. for inflation: $18,720)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $2,870 (adj. for inflation: $8,490)

> Per capita income: $11,300 (adj. for inflation: $33,685)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 17.1%

1982

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $7,130 (adj. for inflation: $19,860)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,200 (adj. for inflation: $8,910)

> Per capita income: $11,999 (adj. for inflation: $33,693)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 17.7%

1983

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $7,760 (adj. for inflation: $20,940)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,430 (adj. for inflation: $9,260)

> Per capita income: $12,698 (adj. for inflation: $34,546)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 18.8%

1984

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $8,450 (adj. for inflation: $21,860)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,680 (adj. for inflation: $9,520)

> Per capita income: $13,906 (adj. for inflation: $36,267)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 19.1%

1985

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $8,900 (adj. for inflation: $22,230)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,860 (adj. for inflation: $9,640)

> Per capita income: $14,755 (adj. for inflation: $37,158)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 19.4%

1986

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $9,850 (adj. for inflation: $24,160)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $4,050 (adj. for inflation: $9,930)

> Per capita income: $15,490 (adj. for inflation: $38,297)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 19.4%

1987

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $10,460 (adj. for inflation: $24,750)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $4,200 (adj. for inflation: $9,940)

> Per capita income: $16,289 (adj. for inflation: $38,854)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 19.9%

1988

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $11,660 (adj. for inflation: $26,490)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $4,460 (adj. for inflation: $10,130)

> Per capita income: $17,455 (adj. for inflation: $39,981)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 20.3%

1989

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $12,560 (adj. for inflation: $27,230)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $4,720 (adj. for inflation: $10,230)

> Per capita income: $18,676 (adj. for inflation: $40,812)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 21.1%

1990

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $13,480 (adj. for inflation: $27,720)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $5,070 (adj. for inflation: $10,430)

> Per capita income: $19,621 (adj. for inflation: $40,679)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 21.3%

1991

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $14,190 (adj. for inflation: $28,000)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $5,450 (adj. for inflation: $10,760)

> Per capita income: $20,030 (adj. for inflation: $39,850)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 21.4%

1992

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $15,030 (adj. for inflation: $28,800)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $5,830 (adj. for inflation: $11,170)

> Per capita income: $21,090 (adj. for inflation: $40,732)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 21.4%

1993

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $15,800 (adj. for inflation: $29,390)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $6,210 (adj. for inflation: $11,550)

> Per capita income: $21,733 (adj. for inflation: $40,754)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 21.9%

1994

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $16,500 (adj. for inflation: $29,930)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $6,620 (adj. for inflation: $12,010)

> Per capita income: $22,575 (adj. for inflation: $41,276)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 22.2%

1995

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $17,380 (adj. for inflation: $30,650)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $6,740 (adj. for inflation: $11,890)

> Per capita income: $23,607 (adj. for inflation: $41,974)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 23.0%

1996

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $18,360 (adj. for inflation: $31,450)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $7,140 (adj. for inflation: $12,230)

> Per capita income: $24,771 (adj. for inflation: $42,780)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 23.6%

1997

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $19,360 (adj. for inflation: $32,420)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $7,470 (adj. for inflation: $12,510)

> Per capita income: $25,993 (adj. for inflation: $43,884)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 23.9%

1998

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $20,460 (adj. for inflation: $33,740)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $7,770 (adj. for inflation: $12,810)

> Per capita income: $27,557 (adj. for inflation: $45,811)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 24.4%

1999

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $21,480 (adj. for inflation: $34,660)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $8,080 (adj. for inflation: $13,040)

> Per capita income: $28,693 (adj. for inflation: $46,668)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 25.2%

2000

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $22,240 (adj. for inflation: $34,720)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $8,440 (adj. for inflation: $13,170)

> Per capita income: $30,672 (adj. for inflation: $48,265)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 25.6%

2001

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $23,860 (adj. for inflation: $36,210)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $9,030 (adj. for inflation: $13,710)

> Per capita income: $31,617 (adj. for inflation: $48,375)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 26.2%

2002

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $24,870 (adj. for inflation: $37,160)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $9,670 (adj. for inflation: $14,450)

> Per capita income: $31,839 (adj. for inflation: $47,957)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 26.7%

2003

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $26,060 (adj. for inflation: $38,070)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $10,530 (adj. for inflation: $15,380)

> Per capita income: $32,717 (adj. for inflation: $48,181)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 27.2%

2004

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $27,470 (adj. for inflation: $39,090)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $11,380 (adj. for inflation: $16,190)

> Per capita income: $34,280 (adj. for inflation: $49,173)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 27.7%

2005

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $28,740 (adj. for inflation: $39,560)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $12,120 (adj. for inflation: $16,680)

> Per capita income: $35,868 (adj. for inflation: $49,765)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 27.7%

2006

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $30,500 (adj. for inflation: $40,670)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $12,840 (adj. for inflation: $17,120)

> Per capita income: $38,120 (adj. for inflation: $51,237)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 28.0%

2007

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $31,990 (adj. for inflation: $41,470)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $13,560 (adj. for inflation: $17,580)

> Per capita income: $39,883 (adj. for inflation: $52,122)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 28.7%

2008

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $33,800 (adj. for inflation: $42,200)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $14,370 (adj. for inflation: $17,940)

> Per capita income: $41,026 (adj. for inflation: $51,633)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 29.4%

2009

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $35,070 (adj. for inflation: $43,940)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $15,240 (adj. for inflation: $19,090)

> Per capita income: $39,356 (adj. for inflation: $49,708)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 29.5%

2010

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $36,470 (adj. for inflation: $44,960)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $16,180 (adj. for inflation: $19,940)

> Per capita income: $40,690 (adj. for inflation: $50,564)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 29.9%

2011

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $37,970 (adj. for inflation: $45,370)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $17,160 (adj. for inflation: $20,510)

> Per capita income: $42,783 (adj. for inflation: $51,538)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 30.4%

2012

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $39,450 (adj. for inflation: $46,190)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $17,820 (adj. for inflation: $20,860)

> Per capita income: $44,614 (adj. for inflation: $52,654)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 30.9%

2013

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $40,960 (adj. for inflation: $47,260)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $18,380 (adj. for inflation: $21,210)

> Per capita income: $44,894 (adj. for inflation: $52,220)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 31.7%

2014

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $42,450 (adj. for inflation: $48,200)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $18,930 (adj. for inflation: $21,490)

> Per capita income: $47,017 (adj. for inflation: $53,816)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 32.0%

2015

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $43,880 (adj. for inflation: $49,760)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $19,570 (adj. for inflation: $22,190)

> Per capita income: $48,891 (adj. for inflation: $55,895)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 32.5%

2016

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $45,350 (adj. for inflation: $50,790)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $20,150 (adj. for inflation: $22,570)

> Per capita income: $49,812 (adj. for inflation: $56,238)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 33.4%

2017

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $47,000 (adj. for inflation: $51,540)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $20,790 (adj. for inflation: $22,800)

> Per capita income: $51,811 (adj. for inflation: $57,275)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 34.2%

2018

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $48,290 (adj. for inflation: $51,690)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $21,400 (adj. for inflation: $22,910)

> Per capita income: $54,098 (adj. for inflation: $58,377)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 35.0%

2019

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $49,870 (adj. for inflation: $52,430)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $21,950 (adj. for inflation: $23,080)

> Per capita income: $56,047 (adj. for inflation: $59,404)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 36.0%

2020

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $50,580 (adj. for inflation: $52,530)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $22,290 (adj. for inflation: $23,150)

> Per capita income: $59,510 (adj. for inflation: $62,306)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 37.5%

2021

> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $51,690 (adj. for inflation: $51,690)

> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $22,690 (adj. for inflation: $22,690)

> Per capita income: $00 (adj. for inflation: $00)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 37.9%

Methodology

To determine the cost of college the year you were born, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical data on tuition, fees, and room and board from the College Board, a nonprofit organization working on behalf of colleges and universities. Years listed are for the beginning of the academic year. Data on tuition, fees, and room and board for four-year public and private nonprofit schools was adjusted for inflation by the College Board.

Supplemental data on personal income per capita came from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and was adjusted for inflation using the consumer price index for all urban consumers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Data on the percentage of adults 25 years and over who have completed at least four years of college came from the Current Population Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.

