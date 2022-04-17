ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cost of College the Year You Were Born

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Br6Hx_0fC2xgtG00 The annual cost of attending a four-year private institution in the United States reached $51,690 last year, more than double what it was less than two decades ago.

For many Americans, a college degree is often regarded as a measure of success, yet a postsecondary education has become cost-prohibitive for many young people, even when they receive financial aid.

In order to be able to get a degree, millions of students rack up tens of thousands of dollars in debt, sometimes amassing a debt burden that will take decades to fully pay off. (Here are 50 U.S. counties with the most student debt .)

Based on data from the College Board, a nonprofit group associated with American postsecondary institutions, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the average cost nationwide of attending both four-year public and a four-private colleges each year since 1971. Both figures include tuition, fees, and room and board.

In 1971, a four-year education at a private college in the United States cost less than one-tenth what it does today. Even after adjusting for inflation, a year of private college today costs more than two and a half times what it did back then. This means college prices are disproportionately high for potential undergraduates at a wide array of institutions, and not just at the most expensive colleges in every state .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y56p2_0fC2xgtG00

1971
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $2,930 (adj. for inflation: $19,450)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $1,410 (adj. for inflation: $9,360)
> Per capita income: $4,471 (adj. for inflation: $29,914)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBtKc_0fC2xgtG00

1972
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,090 (adj. for inflation: $19,870)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $1,550 (adj. for inflation: $9,970)
> Per capita income: $4,857 (adj. for inflation: $31,486)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 12.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTKJK_0fC2xgtG00

1973
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,220 (adj. for inflation: $19,490)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $1,600 (adj. for inflation: $9,690)
> Per capita income: $5,363 (adj. for inflation: $32,730)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 12.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cU3Up_0fC2xgtG00

1974
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,420 (adj. for inflation: $18,650)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $1,650 (adj. for inflation: $9,000)
> Per capita income: $5,836 (adj. for inflation: $32,077)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgTxv_0fC2xgtG00

1975
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,680 (adj. for inflation: $18,390)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $1,780 (adj. for inflation: $8,890)
> Per capita income: $6,324 (adj. for inflation: $31,852)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thkkE_0fC2xgtG00

1976
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,980 (adj. for inflation: $18,800)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $1,940 (adj. for inflation: $9,160)
> Per capita income: $6,875 (adj. for inflation: $32,740)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 14.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32CcVb_0fC2xgtG00

1977
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $4,240 (adj. for inflation: $18,810)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $2,040 (adj. for inflation: $9,050)
> Per capita income: $7,516 (adj. for inflation: $33,607)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 15.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DpqOJ_0fC2xgtG00

1978
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $4,610 (adj. for inflation: $19,010)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $2,150 (adj. for inflation: $8,860)
> Per capita income: $8,356 (adj. for inflation: $34,727)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 15.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8puR_0fC2xgtG00

1979
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $5,010 (adj. for inflation: $18,550)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $2,330 (adj. for inflation: $8,630)
> Per capita income: $9,232 (adj. for inflation: $34,457)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 16.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzh7T_0fC2xgtG00

1980
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $5,590 (adj. for inflation: $18,230)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $2,550 (adj. for inflation: $8,320)
> Per capita income: $10,180 (adj. for inflation: $33,477)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 17.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdj6f_0fC2xgtG00

1981
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $6,330 (adj. for inflation: $18,720)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $2,870 (adj. for inflation: $8,490)
> Per capita income: $11,300 (adj. for inflation: $33,685)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 17.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVAxS_0fC2xgtG00

1982
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $7,130 (adj. for inflation: $19,860)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,200 (adj. for inflation: $8,910)
> Per capita income: $11,999 (adj. for inflation: $33,693)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 17.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZXeZ_0fC2xgtG00

1983
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $7,760 (adj. for inflation: $20,940)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,430 (adj. for inflation: $9,260)
> Per capita income: $12,698 (adj. for inflation: $34,546)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 18.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYsK3_0fC2xgtG00

1984
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $8,450 (adj. for inflation: $21,860)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,680 (adj. for inflation: $9,520)
> Per capita income: $13,906 (adj. for inflation: $36,267)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 19.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIR9J_0fC2xgtG00

1985
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $8,900 (adj. for inflation: $22,230)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $3,860 (adj. for inflation: $9,640)
> Per capita income: $14,755 (adj. for inflation: $37,158)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 19.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fd97Y_0fC2xgtG00

1986
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $9,850 (adj. for inflation: $24,160)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $4,050 (adj. for inflation: $9,930)
> Per capita income: $15,490 (adj. for inflation: $38,297)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 19.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37eDQ1_0fC2xgtG00

1987
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $10,460 (adj. for inflation: $24,750)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $4,200 (adj. for inflation: $9,940)
> Per capita income: $16,289 (adj. for inflation: $38,854)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 19.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WISRo_0fC2xgtG00

1988
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $11,660 (adj. for inflation: $26,490)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $4,460 (adj. for inflation: $10,130)
> Per capita income: $17,455 (adj. for inflation: $39,981)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 20.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmPTh_0fC2xgtG00

1989
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $12,560 (adj. for inflation: $27,230)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $4,720 (adj. for inflation: $10,230)
> Per capita income: $18,676 (adj. for inflation: $40,812)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 21.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThN9X_0fC2xgtG00

1990
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $13,480 (adj. for inflation: $27,720)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $5,070 (adj. for inflation: $10,430)
> Per capita income: $19,621 (adj. for inflation: $40,679)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 21.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hr5Ub_0fC2xgtG00

1991
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $14,190 (adj. for inflation: $28,000)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $5,450 (adj. for inflation: $10,760)
> Per capita income: $20,030 (adj. for inflation: $39,850)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 21.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U32BT_0fC2xgtG00

1992
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $15,030 (adj. for inflation: $28,800)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $5,830 (adj. for inflation: $11,170)
> Per capita income: $21,090 (adj. for inflation: $40,732)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 21.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XODK_0fC2xgtG00

1993
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $15,800 (adj. for inflation: $29,390)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $6,210 (adj. for inflation: $11,550)
> Per capita income: $21,733 (adj. for inflation: $40,754)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 21.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MhIb_0fC2xgtG00

1994
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $16,500 (adj. for inflation: $29,930)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $6,620 (adj. for inflation: $12,010)
> Per capita income: $22,575 (adj. for inflation: $41,276)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 22.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EceaT_0fC2xgtG00

1995
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $17,380 (adj. for inflation: $30,650)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $6,740 (adj. for inflation: $11,890)
> Per capita income: $23,607 (adj. for inflation: $41,974)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 23.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8aR5_0fC2xgtG00

1996
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $18,360 (adj. for inflation: $31,450)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $7,140 (adj. for inflation: $12,230)
> Per capita income: $24,771 (adj. for inflation: $42,780)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 23.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2taAdp_0fC2xgtG00

1997
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $19,360 (adj. for inflation: $32,420)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $7,470 (adj. for inflation: $12,510)
> Per capita income: $25,993 (adj. for inflation: $43,884)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 23.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEB6P_0fC2xgtG00

1998
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $20,460 (adj. for inflation: $33,740)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $7,770 (adj. for inflation: $12,810)
> Per capita income: $27,557 (adj. for inflation: $45,811)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 24.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYxCb_0fC2xgtG00

1999
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $21,480 (adj. for inflation: $34,660)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $8,080 (adj. for inflation: $13,040)
> Per capita income: $28,693 (adj. for inflation: $46,668)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 25.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDvXZ_0fC2xgtG00

2000
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $22,240 (adj. for inflation: $34,720)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $8,440 (adj. for inflation: $13,170)
> Per capita income: $30,672 (adj. for inflation: $48,265)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 25.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXJf6_0fC2xgtG00

2001
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $23,860 (adj. for inflation: $36,210)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $9,030 (adj. for inflation: $13,710)
> Per capita income: $31,617 (adj. for inflation: $48,375)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 26.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlebR_0fC2xgtG00

2002
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $24,870 (adj. for inflation: $37,160)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $9,670 (adj. for inflation: $14,450)
> Per capita income: $31,839 (adj. for inflation: $47,957)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 26.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHpuT_0fC2xgtG00

2003
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $26,060 (adj. for inflation: $38,070)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $10,530 (adj. for inflation: $15,380)
> Per capita income: $32,717 (adj. for inflation: $48,181)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 27.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzgja_0fC2xgtG00

2004
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $27,470 (adj. for inflation: $39,090)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $11,380 (adj. for inflation: $16,190)
> Per capita income: $34,280 (adj. for inflation: $49,173)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 27.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0WBm_0fC2xgtG00

2005
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $28,740 (adj. for inflation: $39,560)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $12,120 (adj. for inflation: $16,680)
> Per capita income: $35,868 (adj. for inflation: $49,765)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 27.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22bjtW_0fC2xgtG00

2006
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $30,500 (adj. for inflation: $40,670)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $12,840 (adj. for inflation: $17,120)
> Per capita income: $38,120 (adj. for inflation: $51,237)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 28.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0dHD_0fC2xgtG00

2007
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $31,990 (adj. for inflation: $41,470)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $13,560 (adj. for inflation: $17,580)
> Per capita income: $39,883 (adj. for inflation: $52,122)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 28.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6on9_0fC2xgtG00

2008
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $33,800 (adj. for inflation: $42,200)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $14,370 (adj. for inflation: $17,940)
> Per capita income: $41,026 (adj. for inflation: $51,633)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 29.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GhRCl_0fC2xgtG00

2009
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $35,070 (adj. for inflation: $43,940)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $15,240 (adj. for inflation: $19,090)
> Per capita income: $39,356 (adj. for inflation: $49,708)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 29.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vpNG_0fC2xgtG00

2010
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $36,470 (adj. for inflation: $44,960)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $16,180 (adj. for inflation: $19,940)
> Per capita income: $40,690 (adj. for inflation: $50,564)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 29.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWuia_0fC2xgtG00

2011
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $37,970 (adj. for inflation: $45,370)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $17,160 (adj. for inflation: $20,510)
> Per capita income: $42,783 (adj. for inflation: $51,538)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 30.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rk2IH_0fC2xgtG00

2012
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $39,450 (adj. for inflation: $46,190)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $17,820 (adj. for inflation: $20,860)
> Per capita income: $44,614 (adj. for inflation: $52,654)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 30.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qSVFB_0fC2xgtG00

2013
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $40,960 (adj. for inflation: $47,260)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $18,380 (adj. for inflation: $21,210)
> Per capita income: $44,894 (adj. for inflation: $52,220)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 31.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UE2LL_0fC2xgtG00

2014
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $42,450 (adj. for inflation: $48,200)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $18,930 (adj. for inflation: $21,490)
> Per capita income: $47,017 (adj. for inflation: $53,816)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 32.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPF3R_0fC2xgtG00

2015
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $43,880 (adj. for inflation: $49,760)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $19,570 (adj. for inflation: $22,190)
> Per capita income: $48,891 (adj. for inflation: $55,895)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 32.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397blb_0fC2xgtG00

2016
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $45,350 (adj. for inflation: $50,790)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $20,150 (adj. for inflation: $22,570)
> Per capita income: $49,812 (adj. for inflation: $56,238)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 33.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pd5tz_0fC2xgtG00

2017
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $47,000 (adj. for inflation: $51,540)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $20,790 (adj. for inflation: $22,800)
> Per capita income: $51,811 (adj. for inflation: $57,275)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 34.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PaV8f_0fC2xgtG00

2018
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $48,290 (adj. for inflation: $51,690)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $21,400 (adj. for inflation: $22,910)
> Per capita income: $54,098 (adj. for inflation: $58,377)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 35.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GmzNw_0fC2xgtG00

2019
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $49,870 (adj. for inflation: $52,430)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $21,950 (adj. for inflation: $23,080)
> Per capita income: $56,047 (adj. for inflation: $59,404)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 36.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onfZo_0fC2xgtG00

2020
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $50,580 (adj. for inflation: $52,530)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $22,290 (adj. for inflation: $23,150)
> Per capita income: $59,510 (adj. for inflation: $62,306)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 37.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNuXn_0fC2xgtG00

2021
> Private tuition, fees, room & board per year: $51,690 (adj. for inflation: $51,690)
> Public tuition, fees, room & board per year: $22,690 (adj. for inflation: $22,690)
> Per capita income: $00 (adj. for inflation: $00)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree: 37.9%

Methodology

To determine the cost of college the year you were born, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical data on tuition, fees, and room and board from the College Board, a nonprofit organization working on behalf of colleges and universities. Years listed are for the beginning of the academic year. Data on tuition, fees, and room and board for four-year public and private nonprofit schools was adjusted for inflation by the College Board.

Supplemental data on personal income per capita came from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and was adjusted for inflation using the consumer price index for all urban consumers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Data on the percentage of adults 25 years and over who have completed at least four years of college came from the Current Population Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.

