ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil, IN

A Brazil church is set to open a new food pantry

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Annunciation Catholic Church in Brazil is set to open its new food pantry on Saturday. They’re partnered with The Society of...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

Food pantry receives support

BELLEVUE — A program at Bellevue’s food pantry, in danger of shutting down, received some generous donations that will keep it afloat. Last week, students and staff from Bellevue Middle School donated more than 2,000 items to Bellevue Fish & Loaves Food Pantry. Bellevue Mayor Kevin Strecker is...
BELLEVUE, OH
WCNC

Charlotte food pantry giving back to the community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every week, a group of volunteers serves the community by sorting and packing meals for anyone in need. "This food pantry is for everybody," Brenda Oxner, a volunteer since 2012, said. WCNC Charlotte anchor Sarah French visited the group of volunteers to see what they do...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pleasanton Express

Drive-thru food pantry March 25

First Baptist Church of Jourdanton, 515 Zanderson Ave. (Hwy. 16) will distribute items from their food pantry this Friday, March 25. It is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.
JOURDANTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Brazil, IN
Brazil, IN
Society
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ministerium supports Coudy food pantry

On Tuesday, March 15, the Coudersport Area Ministerium presented a check for $3,500 to the Food Pantry operated by the Coudersport Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. The ministerium is made up of ministers and clergy from the area, representing various congregations and Christian communities. The goal of the ministerium is...
COUDERSPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

On A Positive Note: Pittsburgh Allderdice Students Set Up Food Pantry

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several years ago, food pantries started popping up in Pittsburgh Public Schools buildings. (Photo Credit: KDKA) One of the newest ones is in Pittsburgh Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill. English teacher Amy Galloway-Barr had her eye on an empty classroom across the hall and was delighted when she got the go-ahead. “We have a lot of different situations. So, we have children coming from affluent backgrounds, and we also have kids who are living in poverty. And this is something that serves both of those groups of kids,” said Galloway-Barr. All the new clothes are donations from American Eagle, and parents in the community donate non-perishable food, toiletries and hygiene products. Senior Cody Barr said, “The students also love helping out as well. … There’s a couple of my friends who see me in here and I’m like, ‘Hey, give me a hand.’ And they’ll come in and help out.” “Everybody who walks in here says they’re really proud to be part of a community,” said Galloway-Barr.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWT

Heart Ministry Center to reopen in-person food pantry

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Food insecurity impacts nearly 12% of adults in the U.S., and that number is even higher for children. One north Omaha organization is working to make sure people get the food they need in a way that is dignified. For two years the grocery store inside...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent De Paul
1420 WBSM

Freetown Food Pantry Wants Your Prom Dresses

Imagine being a junior or senior in high school. You're over the moon because you've been asked to the prom by your dream date. You're excited for 10 minutes, until you realize the financial demands of this high school rite of passage. Prom dresses are expensive these days, even before...
FREETOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saint Vincent#The Pantry#Charity#Wtwo
WGME

More Mainers seek help at pet food pantries

WATERBORO (WGME) – Many Maine families can no longer afford to buy food for their pets. Brenda Johnsen is one of hundreds of people who get pet food and supplies from the No Bowl Empty 2 Pet Food Pantry. She has three cats, and she and everyone else who...
MAINE STATE
Power 95.9

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
HOPE, AR
Shropshire Star

Hill walk weekend will also celebrate Queen's Jubilee in village near Oswestry

A village's popular hill walk weekend will be doubly important in the calendar this year as it also celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Trefonen near Oswestry will mark this year’s royal jubilee with a packed programme of events wrapped around its traditional hill walk weekend, and raise money for three charities at the same time.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Charities
WCIA

Kids complete service project for black belts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of kids, some as young as eight years old, are completing a community service project to earn their black belts in taekwondo. Max Kennedy was recently featured in a Bright Spot segment for his accomplishment. On Monday he and his fellow student Lyle were able to deliver goody bags […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTVM

Lions help provide free meals to the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Lions teamed up with Feeding the Valley Food Bank to provide free meals to the community. The drive-thru event was held on Saturday morning in the Civic Center parking lot. “It’s just a blessing, especially me being from the community,” said Lions wide receiver/defensive...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy