Gege Akutami Trends as Jujutsu Kaisen Fans React to Chapter 181's New Character

Jujutsu Kaisen is a smash-hit anime series that revolves around the life of Itadori Yuji (Junya Enoki), a normal kid that gets pulled into the world of curses and jujutsu sorcerers. The series follows his trials in trying to reassemble the disparate parts of the insanely powerful curse called Sukuna so that it might finally be destroyed once and for all. All while Itadori and his schoolmates try to defend themselves from the increasingly powerful curses and ill-intentioned, excommunicated sorcerers. The new film Jujutsu Kaisen 0, however, has nothing to do with Itadori. In fact, the film takes place a year before Itadori even begins to become involved with the supernatural. Instead, we follow Yuta Okkotsu (Megumi Ogata), a sixteen-year-old with a powerful curse attached to him. The curse lashes out at anyone who means to do harm to Yuta and we later learn this is because the curse was formed from the remains of his childhood best friend/sweetheart, Rika Orimoto, after she was violently killed in a traffic accident. So where was Yuta during the first season of the anime show? You might have missed it, but they do mention the character briefly. But first, let's take a closer look at our new protagonist.

