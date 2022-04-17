ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The 26 US counties where homeownership is now unaffordable: report

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nwAu_0fC2w7oT00

(NEXSTAR) – Over the past few years, many people around the country have watched home prices in their humble hometowns quickly grow out-of-reach.

A report by MoneyGeek identified 26 U.S. counties that have made that shift since 2019. To compile its list, MoneyGeek said it looked at counties with more than 250,000 people that are seeing population growth. From there, analysts looked at how much home prices have gone up since 2019 and compared the cost of owning a home to the area’s median income.

Soaring gas prices lead to high demand for hybrid and electric vehicles

Counties like San Francisco County and New York County didn’t make the list because they’ve been considered “unaffordable” for longer than just a few years, a MoneyGeek analyst told Nexstar. The same goes for King County (home to Seattle) in Washington, Los Angeles County, and Santa Clara County (the heart of Silicon Valley).

In three of those counties – New York, San Francisco and Santa Clara – the median home price tops $1.1 million.

On the list of 26 counties where home ownership costs have skyrocketed more recently, you’ll notice cheaper median home prices – but these places also have lower median incomes. In Davis County, Utah, for example, the median income is $36,597. The median home price, meanwhile, is $428,765. MoneyGeek says home prices have gone up 34% the last three years in this county north of Salt Lake City.

The counties where home ownership has grown unaffordable since 2019, according to MoneyGeek, are:

  1. Ada County, Idaho
  2. Collier County, Idaho
  3. Travis County, Texas
  4. Williamson County, Texas
  5. Washoe County, Nevada
  6. Douglas County, Colorado
  7. Davis County, Utah
  8. Larimer County, Colorado
  9. Salt Lake County, Utah
  10. Kitsap County, Washington
  11. St. Johns County, Florida
  12. Sacramento County, California
  13. Spokane County, Washington
  14. Snohomish County, Washington
  15. Merced County, California
  16. Clark County, Nevada
  17. Pierce County, Washington
  18. Sarasota County, Florida
  19. Charleston County, South Carolina
  20. Thurston County, Washington
  21. Jefferson County, Colorado
  22. Marion County, Oregon
  23. Collin County, Texas
  24. Maricopa County, Arizona
  25. Buncombe County, North Carolina
  26. Clark County, Washington

In many of these counties, the price of homes have grown far faster than incomes, making home ownership more and more out of reach for the average resident. See the median income and median home price of each county in MoneyGeek’s full report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Trial date changed for woman charged with husband’s death

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – A woman charged with the murder of her husband had a trial date set for May, but will now appear in court in September. Amy Murray, 40, of Iberia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Authorities say they responded to a house fire at 9 Janice Drive on December 11, […]
IBERIA, MO
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Most Empty Houses

The residential real estate market in America has been described as out of control. Prices in some markets have risen 50% over the last two years. Nationwide, home prices were up almost 20% in 2021. Despite this boom, some markets have several unoccupied homes, and the state with the most empty houses is Vermont. While […]
VERMONT STATE
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeownership#Housing Prices#San Francisco#Nexstar
JC Post

Help with Utility, Rent Deposits Now Available for Eligible Renters

Officials with the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NC-FH AAA) announced today that Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) grant funds provided by the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation are still available to income eligible tenants who rent their homes. The Agency received a $100,000 grant award to help low-income Kansans...
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FingerLakes1.com

Four things landlords cannot do

Landlords do have a certain level of control. However, they do have some restrictions. The pandemic led to many Americans to suffer financially, including renters. Many renters are still struggling, but unfortunately the Supreme Court lifted eviction protection during the summer. Additional details can be found here. Most states also...
HOUSE RENT
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy