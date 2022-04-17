Kyrie Irving Flips Double Birds to Celtics Fans

There appear to be two separate incidents during the game when he gave a gesture to Celtics fans.

Kyrie Irving’s battle against opposing team’s fans continued Sunday in his team’s 115–114 loss to the Celtics.

During the fourth quarter of the loss, Irving gave double middle fingers to Celtics fans before he inbounded the ball. Trying to avoid being seen, Irving put both his hands behind his head and gave the fans double middle fingers.

Earlier in the third quarter, Irving appeared to give the middle finger to Celtics fans as well. After he made a bucket, the point guard stuck up a finger but it’s unclear if it was his middle or pointer finger from video.

A video also surfaced of Irving cursing at a fan when the Nets were going back to the locker room at halftime Sunday. The fan can be heard saying “Kyrie, you suck” and Irving responded “suck my d--- b----.”

The former Celtics point guard could get a hefty fine coming his way. It’s not his first time this season he’s gotten into it with fans of a former team, though. Irving was fined $25,000 in January after he was recorded telling a Cavaliers fan, “Got y’all a championship, mother------s still ungrateful.”

After the game when talking to reporters, Irving addressed his interactions with Boston fans and said, “It’s the same energy I’m giving back to them.”

More NBA Coverage:

• NBA Playoffs: Bold Predictions and Teams to Watch

• NBA Mock Draft: Biggest Risers and Fallers

• 76ers Must Win After Betting the House on James Harden