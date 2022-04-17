Benzema Seals Real Madrid’s Comeback vs. Sevilla With Late Goal

For the second time this week, the 34-year-old forward was the club’s hero.

View the original article to see embedded media.

For the second time this week, Karim Benzema played the role of hero by scoring a late goal to lift Real Madrid to victory.

On Sunday, the world-class forward slammed home the eventual game-winner in the 92nd minute to seal a 3–2 victory for Real against Sevilla.

Just over a minute into injury time, Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo made a run into the right side of the box. He then played the ball back to an open Benzema, who took a pair of touches before sending a rocket into the back of the net.

The score capped off an impressive comeback for the LaLiga leaders after trailing 2–0 at halftime, marking a third straight win for the club in league play.

Benzema’s late-game heroics came just a few days after he played spoiler to Chelsea’s comeback efforts in the Champions League. The 34-year-old forward scored in the 96th minute of the second leg of the quarterfinals to give Real Madrid a 5–4 advantage on aggregate.

In 39 games across all competitions this season, Benzema has scored 39 goals . He’s found the back of the net 24 times in 27 LaLiga games with his most recent goal giving Real Madrid its 23rd win of the campaign.

More Soccer Coverage: