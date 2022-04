Having cost a total fee north of £140million, you might expect Alex Lacazette and Romelu Lukaku to muster double figures between them for Premier League goals. Yet, with the campaign in its final stretch, one of them has scored four times, two of those from the penalty spot, and the other has five, although none since the turn of the year. A feeble return for two players deployed up front in attacking teams at the right end of the table.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO