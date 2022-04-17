ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in New Scotland murder case

NEW SCOTLAND — Law enforcement officials — including federal and local agencies in Virginia and Tennessee — apprehended a Virginia man Friday night while they say he was returning home after allegedly killing a New Scotland man in his home two days before.

Jacob Klein, 40, was arrested following the start of an ongoing investigation into the stabbing and mutilation death of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi, found killed in his home on Miller Road.

Klein was taken into custody shortly after he crossed the border into Virginia Friday evening. He is to be arraigned in federal court on Monday morning before returning to Albany sometime this week where he is to face a second-degree murder charge as well as possibly more charges.

Albany County Sherrif Craig Apple said Saturday that six subpoenas and 11 search warrants were issued “within a short period of time” before announcing Klein as a suspect. The local native, who currently lives in Virginia, is a graduate of Albany Academy. He is also said to have known Rabadi’s wife, Elana Radin. The sheriff would not divulge the extent of Klein’s relationship with Radin beyond that of a “prior acquaintance.”

When Apple was asked Saturday as to why Klein was allegedly stalking Rabadi he said, “Yes, and I really can’t go into detail on that at this point. We still have parts of our investigation that we need to finish up. And, of course, we need to get him back here to Albany.”

