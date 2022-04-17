ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is a JDM car, and how did they become popular in the U.S.?

(

) – From the perspective of USA-based car enthusiasts, performance-oriented Japanese cars have gone from obscure to mainstream over the past 30 years. That’s not to say Japan’s performance car industry didn’t exist before 1990, but the average American’s awareness of Japanese domestic market models (or JDM cars) was minimal, at best. The term JDM originally represented cars sold primarily in Japan, but it has come to mean any high-performance Japanese model, where a new or used car sold exclusively in Japan or in multiple global markets, including the U.S. and Canada.

That started to change in the 1980s, as sporty two-door coupes like the Honda Prelude, Mazda RX-7, Nissan 240SX, and Toyota Supra and Celica joined the Nissan 300ZX in U.S. showrooms. But the real pivot toward JDM vehicles came in the 1990s, when magazines like Sport Compact Car and Super Street focused on the growing enthusiasm for Japanese “tuner cars” and the enthusiast culture forming around them. The Acura Integra, Honda Civic, Mitsubishi Eclipse, and Nissan 240SX were among the most common models featured in these magazines.

The growing popularity of those American market magazines was conveniently timed with a wave of Japanese supercars coming to U..S showrooms, such as the all-new Honda NSX (badged as an Acura in the U.S.) and Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4. The 1990s also saw substantial horsepower and chassis upgrades to existing U.S-market Japanese sports cars like the RX-7, Supra, and 300ZX, many of them now featuring twin-turbo engines and successfully competing in high-profile motorsports activities.

By the early 2000s additional JDM models had made the leap to U.S. showrooms, including the all-wheel-drive Subaru Impreza WRX STI and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (or Evo). The Honda S2000, a new rear-wheel-drive sports car with a 6-speed manual transmission and 9,000 rpm redline, added to the momentum, as did a little movie called The Fast and The Furious .

This relatively low-budget, performance-car-themed film put a heavy emphasis on JDM cars sporting numerous aftermarket car parts. Honda Civic and Mitsubishi Eclipse variants, utilizing large spoilers and nitrous oxide, along with true JDM cars like the right-hand drive Nissan Skyline GT-R, helped validate the film with JDM fans. The Fast and The Furious was a huge box-office success, inspiring more than 10 sequels/spin-offs, and popularizing terms like nitrous oxide, supercharger, and twin turbo.

While most automotive enthusiasts still wouldn’t put JDM cars on the same plane as European supercars from BMW’s M Sport group, Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG, or Porsche, there’s no denying the rising interest, and market value, of the following JDM classic cars.

  1. Acura Integra Type R

Called the Honda Integra Type R in Japan, it was sold in the U.S. from 1997 to 2001. The Integra Type R featured a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine with variable valve timing (VTEC) and upgraded suspension and brake components. It is considered among the best Japanese performance hatchbacks of the era.

  1. Acura NSX

Known as the Honda NSX in Japan, this mid-engine, V6-powered supercar debuted in the U.S. in 1991 and featured the first mass-produced lightweight aluminum body. It’s not overstating things to say the NSX established a new supercar performance benchmark that other supercar brands had to scramble to keep up with.

  1. Honda Civic

Originally a compact car with an emphasis on fuel economy, the Honda Civic is one of the most popular cars to modify using JDM performance upgrades and styling themes. The Honda Civic Type R, a longstanding performance version of the model offered in Japan and Europe, finally came to the U.S. market in 2017

  1. Honda S2000

Introduced for the 2000 model year, the S2000 was a rear-drive, two-seat convertible with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine offering a 9,000-rpm redline and one of the highest horsepower-per-liter metrics at the time. A “CR” (Club Racer) version was offered for one year (2008) with upgraded components and lighter weight.

  1. Mazda RX-7

Powered by the FD3S rotary engine, the Mazda RX-7 was a two-seat sports car first introduced in 1978 and sold in the U.S. through 1995 (it continued to be sold in Japan until 2002). Known for its lightweight and confident handling, the RX-7 was the original “hero car” driven by Vin Diesel in the first Fast and Furious movie.

  1. Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4

Known as the Mitsubishi GTO in Japan and other markets, the 3000GT VR4 offered several high-tech features when it launched in 1991. These included all-wheel drive, an adaptive suspension, active aerodynamics, and an adjustable exhaust system. A retractable hardtop version was also available.

  1. Mitsubishi Lancer Evo

A Japanese domestic market sport sedan never intended for global markets, the Evo was a hit with enthusiasts around the world and eventually exported to Europe and the U.S. Leveraging all-wheel drive and a turbocharged engine, the Lancer Evolution proved highly successful in World Rally Championship racing.

  1. Nissan 240SX

Dubbed the Nissan Silvia in Japan, this rear-wheel-drive coupe offered rather modest performance in the U.S. but was available with the SR20DET turbocharged four-cylinder engine in Japan and other markets. Converting U.S.-sold 240SX models into Silvias with an SR20DET engine swap is a popular modification.

  1. Nissan 300ZX

A successor to the original Datsun 240Z, this model is known as the Fairlady Z in Japan and the 1990-1996 versions featured a twin-turbo V6 engine and four-wheel steering technology dubbed Super HICAS (High Capacity Actively Controlled Steering). Nissan ended U.S. sales in 1996 but continued to sell it in Japan until 2000.

  1. Nissan Skyline GT-R

An all-wheel-drive, turbocharged coupe, the Skyline GT-R was never officially sold in the U.S., though many Japan-market GT-Rs have been imported and are easy to spot with their steering wheel on the right side. The modern Nissan GT-R is the first official version of the Skyline GT-R sold in the U.S.

  1. Subaru Impreza WRX STI

Built to compete in the World Rally Car Championship race series, the Impreza WRX STI uses all-wheel drive and a turbocharged four-cylinder for rapid acceleration and stable handling on dirt road courses. Launched as the Impreza WRX, the STI letters represent later performance upgrades.

  1. Toyota Supra

Initially a Japanese market Celica spin-off model, the Supra went on sale in the U.S. in 1980 and by 1994 it offered a powerful twin-turbo 2JZ engine making over 320 horsepower. Toyota ended U.S. sales in 1998 but continued sales in Japan until 2002. A new Supra, developed largely by BMW, debuted in 2020.

More from iSeeCars:

If you’re in the market for a new or used car you can search over 4 million used and new trucks, cars, and SUVs with iSeeCars’ award-winning car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free free VIN check and Best Cars rankings.

This article, What is a JDM Car, and How Did They Become Popular in the U.S.?, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.

Related
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

OFFICIAL: The Toyota Supra Is Getting A Manual Transmission

There are many reasons why some Toyota enthusiasts were disappointed with the current Supra. The BMW-sourced engines were a common complaint, but many would-be buyers say they were turned off by a lack of a manual transmission option. Toyota has been rumored to be working on a manual option for over a year now, but the rumors juicy gossip has completely solidified. The Japanese automaker has officially confirmed that the Supra will get a manual transmission option via a teaser image.
CARS
Top Speed

An Early S197 Ford Mustang GT Desperately Tried To Close The Performance Gap Between Itself And America’s Best Sports Cars

The fifth-generation Ford Mustang is not the most admired American car. Granted, it was the first modern American car (after the Ford Thunderbird) to introduce the retro-futuristic design, but its 4.6-liter DOHC, three-valve V-8, although based on proven technology, left something to be desired on the performance front. Over the past few years, YouTuber Four Eyes has set out to turn a 2007 Ford Mustang GT into a proper performance machine – one that can run with Corvettes, modern Mustangs, and even Vipers.
CARS
Motor1.com

Manual GR Supra Officially Teased To Show Toyota Gives A Shift

"Is that a Supra?" Not just any Supra, but one with a clutch pedal. Indeed, after years of rumors, Toyota has finally confirmed the rear-wheel-drive coupe will get a manual gearbox. The do-it-yourself transmission is labeled as being an "all-new, tailor-made" 'box, which suggests it's not borrowed from BMW's parts bin. That's not all too surprising since M Performance cars with the "40i" suffix all have automatics.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

See the Spy Shots of the All-New 2024 Mustang

The sportscar world is changing–and electrifying–rapidly. But the Ford Mustang has been a standby since 1964 and it’s not going anywhere soon. Spy shots of the next-gen, 2024 Mustang are already rolling in. Some aspects of the car are changing, but the classic Mustang’s basic package remains very much the same.
CARS
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
The Verge

Kamala Harris to announce US will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests

This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
fordauthority.com

S650 Ford Mustang Interior Spied With New Cluster, Flat Bottom Wheel

Multiple next-generation S650 Ford Mustang prototypes have been spotted by Ford Authority spies in recent months, including a likely base model, a GT variant making some rumbly V8 noises, and a possible Mach 1 or higher-performance model. However, those same spies have now captured photos of the S650 Ford Mustang interior, revealing the new pony car’s redesigned cabin for the very first time, and there’s a lot to digest here.
HOME & GARDEN
MotorAuthority

VW electric pickup, Rita Hayworth's Lincoln, Porsche 911 hybrid: Today's Car News

Could Volkswagen be about to enter the electric pickup wars? According to the automaker's U.S. chief, an electric pickup is being actively looked at, though there's nothing to report on just yet. A Lincoln Continental gifted to actress Rita Hayworth on her 24th birthday by Orson Welles can be yours....
CARS
