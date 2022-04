In the latest edition of NHL Stats News, the Toronto Maple Leafs reach franchise records led by the top line, the St. Louis Blues clinch a playoff spot after a historic period, and the New York Rangers’ season is highlighted by more shutouts. Then, the Calgary Flames stunned the Arizona Coyotes in a historic game, the Florida Panthers continue to put up dominating performances, multiple franchise records are set for the Minnesota Wild, and much more player and team stats and milestones from around the NHL.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO