BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening in central Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Just before 5:15 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of California Avenue and P Street regarding a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man who was shot multiple times with injuries. Medical aid was performed on the man but he was pronounced dead prior to his arrival at a nearby hospital.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO