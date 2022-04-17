People of interest questioned after CPD officer struck by vehicle

CHICAGO — Detectives are questioning “persons of interest” after a vehicle struck a Chicago police officer in the Loop Saturday evening, the department said Sunday.

Just before 9 p.m., the officer, a 23-year-old man, was struck by an SU V near Roosevelt Road and Michigan Avenue. Officers attempted to pull over a stolen gray Saturn sedan when the suspect vehicle drove onto the curb and struck the officer.

The vehicle sped off.

According to fire officials, the injured officer was taken to Stroger Hospital and in serious but stable condition.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said Sunday that the officer is in “good spirits.”

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.