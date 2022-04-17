ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

People of interest questioned after CPD officer struck by vehicle

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykpZc_0fC2u4Ei00

CHICAGO — Detectives are questioning “persons of interest” after a vehicle struck a Chicago police officer in the Loop Saturday evening, the department said Sunday.

Just before 9 p.m., the officer, a 23-year-old man, was struck by an SU V near Roosevelt Road and Michigan Avenue. Officers attempted to pull over a stolen gray Saturn sedan when the suspect vehicle drove onto the curb and struck the officer.

The vehicle sped off.

According to fire officials, the injured officer was taken to Stroger Hospital and in serious but stable condition.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said Sunday that the officer is in “good spirits.”

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Chicago police officer struck by vehicle, suspect at large

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was struck by a car in the Loop Saturday evening, officials said. A suspect remains at large. The officer, a 23-year-old man, was struck by a SUV near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Michigan Avenue just before 9 p.m. Saturday. The injured officer was taken to Stroger Hospital […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Chicago Police#Stroger Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
WGN News

Tourists run amid bangs at airport in Mexico’s Cancun

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tourists were sent scrambling by loud bangs heard at the international airport in the Mexican resort of Cancun on Monday. Flights were suspended for almost three hours after authorities received reports of gunshots at the airport, the National Guard said in a statement. Videos posted on social media showed travelers scrambling […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Man, 19, linked to shooting of 11-year-old boy charged

CHICAGO — Police have filed charges against one person in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy Monday afternoon. According to police, 19-year-old Trevor Reed is facing several felony gun charges. Authorities say Reed is not charged with shooting the boy, however.   Just before 3 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of East […]
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Taken too soon’: Co-workers mourn loss of Condell hospital employee killed in crash near Crystal Lake

Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
WGN News

WGN News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy