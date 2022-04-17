ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum's buzzer-beater gives Celtics thrilling win over Nets in Game 1

By Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Jayson Tatum saved the day for the Boston Celtics. His driving layup as time expired gave the Celtics a 115-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

You could say the Celtics were lucky to get Game 1. The Celtics scrambled on their final possession – and Marcus Smart delivered a pass to Tatum just in time.

On the final play, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant got caught watching Marcus Smart, who took a pass from Jaylen Brown on the left wing. As Smart pumped-faked a 3-pointer and drove to the basket, Durant kept his eyes on Smart and lost track of Tatum, who cut to the rim and scored on the Smart assist.

“When he took that dribble we just kind of made eye contact. He made a great pass,” Tatum said after the game. “It doesn’t get any better than that. A buzzer-beater in a playoff game at home.”

Here are other key takeaways from Boston's victory:

There’s a reason why the Brooklyn Nets are considered a dangerous No. 7 seed. They have Durant and Kyrie Irving. Even with Durant struggling in Game 1 against Boston, the Nets almost pulled off the upset thanks to Irving, who had 39 points, six assists, five rebounds, four steals and a block. And he did it front of a Boston crowd that despises him for leaving the Celtics.

Irving had 13 of his 18 fourth-quarter points in the first 6:30 of the quarter and his 3-pointer with 45.9 seconds left in the game gave Brooklyn a 114-111 lead. Despite everything with Irving and the vaccine, he is a treat to watch when he’s on his game.

The Nets trailed 84-69 midway through the third quarter and 12 game minutes later, they had a 102-98 lead. Nic Claxton had a solid game off the bench (13 points, eight rebounds), but he was just 1-for-5 on foul shots, including three misses in the fourth quarter.

Durant finished with 23 points but on a poor game from the field: 9-for-24. Don’t expect Durant to have many more games like that even if Tatum continues to play solid defense on Durant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YqLuL_0fC2tq2m00
Celtics star Jayson Tatum celebrates his game-winning layup against the Nets. Maddie Meyer, Getty Images

Without Celtics center Robert Williams (left knee injury), veteran big Al Horford came through with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

How did the Celtics pull this off? Tatum (31 points), Brown (23 points), Smart (20 points) and Horford delivered enough offensively – a combined 94 points.

No matter how many games this series goes, it will be a fun one. Let’s hope it goes seven.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jayson Tatum's buzzer-beater gives Celtics thrilling win over Nets in Game 1

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is putting on a show in Boston on Sunday evening. It’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, who used to play for the Celtics, has been on the receiving end of some crowd chants on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: LeBron’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

The Boston Celtics may have won Game 1 of their series against the rival Brooklyn Nets, but former Celtic Kyrie Irving stole the show. And LeBron James took notice. Kyrie had 39 points against the Celtics in today’s 115-114 loss. It was a repeat of his last playoff performance against the Celtics at TD Garden in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
ClutchPoints

Robert Williams’ return to Celtics vs. Nets gets bucket of cold water thrown on it

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka provided an update to the likelihood of big man Robert Williams returning from injury in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets. “He’s progressing nicely, coming along. But we’re prepared to play a series without him. If we get a surprise and he’s back early, that would be nice. But we’re prepared to play this series without him.”
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Seth Curry’s net worth in 2022

During his early days in the NBA, Seth Curry had a lot to prove. After all, it would be hard on anybody to be in the same league and have the same last name as the best shooter in basketball history. Yet despite all the pressure, the formerly undrafted guard has managed to prove doubters wrong, establishing himself in the league as a spark to any lineup with his own brand of Curry range. Let’s dig into Seth Curry’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Brooklyn Nets
NESN

Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Rips Kyrie Irving: NBA World Reacts

NBA legend and “Inside” commentator Charles Barkley has grown tired of Kyrie Irving “whining” about Celtics fans. After the game, the Nets guard explained his approach to Celtics fans’ behavior. Which included: flipping them off at least twice while on the court and having some words with a fan before heading into the locker room.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

445K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy