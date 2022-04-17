Less humid start to week

Showers and storms will try and advance into the area later this evening as a frontal boundary approaches.

HRRR model Bradley

Timing: 9pm-1am

There is an low-end chance that a few storms could contain strong winds or hail.

This evening Severe storm risk

We'll be turning slightly cooler and certainly less humid behind the boundary.

Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.

After a partly/mostly cloudy start to our Monday, expect plenty of sunshine into the afternoon.

Highs will top out in the mid-upper 70s.

Cool by Tuesday morning with readings heading for the low-mid 50s.

Outside of a few high-level clouds on Tuesday, it'll be another mostly sunny day.

Comfortable temperatures (upper 70s) and humidity throughout the day.

Humidity and warmer temperatures will be back for mid-late week and into the weekend.

Overall, rain chances will remain fairly isolated through the next several days.

Have a great week

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel