Less humid start to week

By Bradley Benoit
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193RV2_0fC2tZEX00

Showers and storms will try and advance into the area later this evening as a frontal boundary approaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TPdPZ_0fC2tZEX00 HRRR model
Bradley

Timing: 9pm-1am

There is an low-end chance that a few storms could contain strong winds or hail.

This evening
Severe storm risk

We'll be turning slightly cooler and certainly less humid behind the boundary.

Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.

After a partly/mostly cloudy start to our Monday, expect plenty of sunshine into the afternoon.

Highs will top out in the mid-upper 70s.

Cool by Tuesday morning with readings heading for the low-mid 50s.

Outside of a few high-level clouds on Tuesday, it'll be another mostly sunny day.

Comfortable temperatures (upper 70s) and humidity throughout the day.

Humidity and warmer temperatures will be back for mid-late week and into the weekend.

Overall, rain chances will remain fairly isolated through the next several days.

Have a great week

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

