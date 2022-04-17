St. Clairsville preparing for hydrant flushing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS announced Monday it has started its annual tests on fire hydrants in Roanoke City, including hydrant flushing. Hydrant flushing is needed to test the hydrants and to flush anything that built up over time in water lines, according to the department. The maintenance should end in October.
OAKWOOD — The City of Oakwood will be carrying out its annual fire hydrant flushing between Apr. 4 through Apr. 29, 2022. Oak Knoll Drive to West Peach Orchard Road: Apr. 4 - Apr. 5. Monteray Road to Park Road: Apr. 6. Forrer Road/Oakwood Avenue to Harman Avenue: Apr....
ANN ARBOR – Hydrant flushing will start on April 4, announced the City of Ann Arbor. Starting in the spring, hydrants around Tree Town are flushed on a weekly basis until the fall. The preventative maintenance makes sure that built-up sediment and minerals in city water lines are removed....
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — St. Clairsville Light and Power has been awarded for the 30th consecutive year by the American Public Power Association for its consistent efficiency and constant focus on safety. “Very proud of it,” said Don Smithberger, superintendent for electric transmission and distribution. “I’m very proud of...
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Pease Township Trustees will meet Wednesday night to discuss the potential of a natural gas well in the township. According to Township Trustee Mike Bianconi, Gulfport Energy Corporation is contemplating installing a well in the township on Woods Road, which would be behind Bridgeport High School.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Water Board has announced its schedule for spring hydrant flushing. Hydrant Flushing is used to help maintain water quality and ensure the operation of the systems hydrants. The Elmira Water Board will begin flushing hydrants on Thursday, March 31, and plans to complete the process on April 18. The […]
WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — Congressman Bill Johnson making a stop in Wintersville on Thursday afternoon. During his visit, he met with the mayor and members of the village's council and police department about the various challenges facing the area and how those at the federal level may be able to help.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been two years since the last St. Paddy’s parade was held on the streets of downtown Jackson due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say not being able to host the event has been heartbreaking. Now that one of Jackson’s biggest events is back,...
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A topic of discussion the last few weeks at Steubenville Council has been investments in parks across the city. But where does the North End Park fit into that discussion?. "I don't think it is right now, but it should,” Councilman Royal Mayo said. Mayo...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New training facilities could be coming to Wintersville Fire and Rescue. Chief Rob Herrington spoke with Jefferson County commissioners about signing a letter of support to get federal funding for a new grain bin rescue simulator. The simulator would cost $125,000 and would be fully...
WHEELING, W.Va. — New fireworks requests and dilapidated houses were discussed at Wheeling's Public Safety Meeting on Tuesday. The committee discussed adding steep license fees for fireworks venders -- $10,000 per location to operate their tents. “This fee may be distributed to the police and fire department for educational,...
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — A truck containing LPG liquified petroleum has overturned on Ohio 151 and Skit Road in Harrison County. No injuries have been reported. Crews are expected to remain on scene into the evening. If you must travel through the area, use caution. Hopedale Fire and Jewett...
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — With residents of the area present Wednesday, Pease Township Trustees approved to put in place a natural gas well pad in Bridgeport. “We'll come in, we'll drill, we'll be out in about a year, and you'll have a good road from then on,” Bob Whipp, of Gulfport Energy Corporation, said.
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville Council at its meeting last week started the discussion and continued it Tuesday night about getting new lights at the baseball fields at Bellview Park. "I'm just really excited that we are going to be able to address this need in the community,” Parks and...
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council is looking to move around 10 of the $14.5 million it received in American Rescue Plan funds at its Tuesday meeting. All of council seems to be in agreement that at least some of that money should be used for infrastructure improvements across the city, along with state grants.
WHEELING, W.Va. — A ground-breaking ceremony for a new apartment building in the city of Wheeling was held on Wednesday afternoon. The Doris Project is being developed by the WODA Cooper Companies. The Doris on Main is a four-story, 46-unit apartment community with amenities like a rooftop terrace, river...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A fire ignited at the Yorkville Community Federal Credit Union on Friday afternoon. Officials say a downed power line caught the top of the building on fire. Because of that, it wasn't an easy fire to fight. “You don’t always just throw water on electricity,...
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — The village of Cadiz is receiving some much-needed assistance. Congressman Bill Johnson was in Harrison County on Thursday morning to announce $2 million in federal in funding for Cadiz wastewater project. "It took a lot of work from a lot of people to get the...
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A landslide in Brooke County impacted traffic on route 2 for hours last week. And a rainy spring season means more could occur. These landslides happen when water gets into the cracks of rock or saturates the soil -- and eventually it lets loose. And...
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Weirton City Council, in an open forum Monday, continued discussing the status of Southwestern Energy's conditional use permit to drill for gas on Park Drive. "You want to bring businesses to the city that are going to bring good jobs, good paying jobs to the citizens,...
