ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Ukrainian church hosts bittersweet Easter service

By Taylor Lumpkin
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9Kcy_0fC2t55E00

As dozens of Ukrainians attended St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Milwaukee to celebrate the Easter holiday, their hearts were heavy.

"Previous Easters it was all happiness, all great and joy, and it's all like a big celebration," said church member, Andriy Ovod

But this year's Easter celebration is much different than the years before as members remember and think of their loved ones overseas in Ukraine.

"It was a bit emotional today for me and I know for a lot of other people who are praying and thinking about family who are in danger right now," said the parish council vice president for St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church,Joseph Spolowicz.

Andriy Ovod, a junior in high school, says some of his family including his 70-year-old grandparents are currently living in Ukraine - doing all they can to stay alive as the war persists.

"It's always a thought that I wake up with in the morning and the thought I go to bed with is how they are doing," said Ovod.

Which is why he says he's leaning on the message of Easter now more than ever.

"Jesus defeated death and we are defeating evil over there. The main idea right now is to keep the faith because that's the strongest weapon we have," said Ovod.

And that faith is what's keeping these church members' hopes alive during such a dark time.

"We just have to believe in our faith that Ukraine will prevail, will survive, and will get through this. We need to work on making sure that Ukraine survives," said Spolowicz.

If you'd like to donate to the church as they continue their efforts to provide humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Ukraine, click here .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

President Biden releases Easter message – here it is

President Joe Biden released a statement on Sunday in recognition of Easter. Jill and I join fellow Christians around the world in celebrating Easter Sunday — a day of joy and hope, of renewal and rebirth. Once again, Holy Week has taken us on a journey from sorrow to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bakersfield Californian

Church to host talk on Shroud of Turin

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church will host a discussion about the Shroud of Turin. Tuesday's event will be presented by shroud historian and lecturer Nora Creech and Dr. August Accetta, founder of the Shroud Center of Southern California. Measuring 14 feet long by 3.3 feet wide, the linen cloth...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Independent

Pope marks Holy Thursday ahead of prison feet-washing ritual

Pope Francis has celebrated Mass in St. Peter's Basilica to mark Holy Thursday, hours before he was expected at an Italian prison to perform a foot-washing ritual for a dozen inmates in a gesture of humility. Attending the Mass were some 1,800 priests. Francis in his homily advised priests not to focus on worldly concerns such as power, planning and bureaucracy. He exhorted them to “serve, with a clear conscience, the holy and faithful people of God.” Francis made no reference to decades of scandals involving priests who sexually abused children and were often transferred from parish to parish...
RELIGION
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
WTOP

Inside the Latter-day Saints’ Washington, D.C. temple

Its spires leap nearly 300 feet into the sky, and at their pinnacle, a two-ton, gold-covered angel issues a clarion call to the heavens. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington, D.C. Temple is clad in white Alabama marble, matching other monuments around the nation’s capital. But for decades it has posed something of a mystery to the millions who stream by on D.C.’s Beltway, with some even comparing it to “The Land of Oz.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

The hope of Easter eclipses the darkness of Ukraine

The aesthetics of Easter are bright. We dress up in pastel-colored clothing, we search for shiny eggs full of candy, and we take pictures with life-size bunnies. But it all feels a bit trite this year, when we compare this lighthearted fun with the grim reality of what is unfolding in Ukraine. The streets there are full of innocent corpses, shot down, blown up, or tortured by Russian soldiers. Our typical Easter festivities seem trite at a time like this.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Independent

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead of Easter, forcing many churches to resort to online or televised worship. Many continued to hold virtual services last spring after a deadly winter wave of the coronavirus and as vaccination campaigns were still ramping up. But this year more churches are opening their doors for Easter services with few...
RELIGION
Reuters

Pope visits Italian prison for traditional foot washing Mass

VATICAN CITY, April 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis visited an Italian prison for a Holy Thursday Mass where he washed and kissed the feet of 12 inmates to commemorate Jesus' gesture of humility towards his apostles the night before he died. Francis' predecessors held the service in St. Peter's Basilica...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Humanitarian Aid#Ukraine#Milwaukee Ukrainian#Ukrainians#Ukrainian Catholic Church
Fox News

Pope leads crowds in 1st outdoor Easter Mass since pandemic

Pope Francis celebrated Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, marking Christianity’s most joyous day at a time when the war in Ukraine has weighed heavily on his heart. The pontiff, who has a knee ligament problem, limped badly as...
RELIGION
The Independent

Christian faithful mark Easter in Jerusalem

Christian worshipers gathered in Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Seplucher, the traditional site of Jesus's crucifixion, burial and resurrection, on Sunday to observe the Easter holiday. Thousands of people participated in mass at the church in the historic Old City, home to holy sites to the three monotheistic faiths. Tens of thousands have come to Jerusalem for the holidays now that most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Sunday is Easter in the Western Christian calendar, and is Palm Sunday for Eastern Orthodox Christians. This year the holiday coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for the first time in over three decades. Elsewhere in the Old City, Palestinian protesters clashed with police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after officers closed the flashpoint shrine, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, to allow Jewish visitors.
RELIGION
The Independent

For churches hit by disaster, Easter brings promise of hope

Easter’s message of renewal will be especially poignant this year for four U.S. congregations rebounding from disasters. Their churches were destroyed by a tornado in Kentucky, gutted by a blaze in New York City, shattered when Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast, and filled with smoke and ash by the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. For the pastors, Easter's promise of hope couldn't be more timely as their resilient congregations come to terms with what happened and prepare for what's next.KENTUCKYMembers of Mayfield First United Methodist Church will not be celebrating Easter in their 100-year-old sanctuary. They can’t. A...
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Catholics Mark Good Friday Outside Notre-Dame Three Years After Fire

(Reuters) - Hundreds of Catholic worshippers gathered for prayer and song outside Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on Good Friday, three years to the day after its roof was destroyed in a massive blaze. Notre-Dame has been closed for restoration since the fire in 2019 gutted its roof and sent its...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
kpic

Ukrainian church in Springfield holds prayer service at City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Oregonians continue to show their support for Ukraine. On Sunday, the Nativity Ukrainian Catholic Church held a prayer service at Springfield City Hall. We looked into how locals are dipping into their own pockets to support Ukraine. The sound of hymns and the Ukrainian national anthem...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ukrainian refugees to US, Milwaukee group prepares to help

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. is preparing to accept 100,00 refugees from Ukraine, some of whom may end up in Wisconsin. A local group is getting ready to welcome them if needed. Alex Krichevsky grew up in Ukraine and now lives in Madison. He started a family in Moscow and came to the U.S. as a Jewish refugee in 1991.
MILWAUKEE, WI
News Channel Nebraska

Church hosts art auction for Ukrainian relief

AUBURN – Lutheran Pastor Paul Lillenas was delighted when Auburn visual artist Olena Mosiyevych of the Ukraine offered to donate a work of art for a Ukraine fundraiser. Mosiyevych is known in Nemaha County for participating in the Plein Air Paint Out and she knew that the pastor’s wife, Vira, was also from the Ukraine.
AUBURN, NE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy