Grand Rapids, MI

Dozens protested for 6th day after police killing of Patrick Lyoya

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
Dozens gathered in downtown Grand Rapids on what is the 6th consecutive day of protests in response to the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese immigrant was shot and killed during a traffic stop on April 4. Police say it happened following a struggle and have released videos from the incident. The officer involved is currently on leave and has not been identified.

Watch the livestream in the video above or on our Facebook Live.

