Dozens protested for 6th day after police killing of Patrick Lyoya

Dozens gathered in downtown Grand Rapids on what is the 6th consecutive day of protests in response to the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese immigrant was shot and killed during a traffic stop on April 4. Police say it happened following a struggle and have released videos from the incident. The officer involved is currently on leave and has not been identified.

