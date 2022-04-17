ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, MO

Family-focused farm offers Easter Sunday event for residents

By Andre Louque
 1 day ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – Families celebrated Easter Sunday today at Country Roads Family Fun Farm.

Festivities included:

  • Easter egg hunts
  • Crafts
  • Petting zoo & Easter Bunny encounters

“Country Roads’ mission is to provide an environment where children, families, and organizations can support the growth of young ones,” stated Holly Wright, Owner of Country Roads Farm.

