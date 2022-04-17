Family-focused farm offers Easter Sunday event for residents

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – Families celebrated Easter Sunday today at Country Roads Family Fun Farm.

Festivities included:

Easter egg hunts

Crafts

Petting zoo & Easter Bunny encounters

“Country Roads’ mission is to provide an environment where children, families, and organizations can support the growth of young ones,” stated Holly Wright, Owner of Country Roads Farm.

