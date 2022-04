Although some court records have been made public, no one truly knows what is going on with Faith Evans and Stevie J's divorce. The pair have been friends for decades, ever since they both were making hits for Bad Boy Records during the label's golden era, but in recent years, they decided to take the leap into romance. Then, news arrived about their intimate Las Vegas wedding and people expected them to live out their blissful marriage.

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 18 HOURS AGO