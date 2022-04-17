ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville Centre, NY

Easter Sunday Mass brings family, friends and neighbors together in Rockville Centre

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7usP_0fC2sRHM00

Long Island residents dressed their best to celebrate Easter at their churches.

Hundreds gathered at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre to lift their voices in during Easter Mass.

Father Michael Duffy says the joy shared in this year’s Mass has not been felt since before the pandemic.

“There's a palpable joy that the crowds are back, the people are back,” says Duffy. “We're back to normal as much as we can be.”

In 2020, churches were closed, forcing parishioners to celebrate Mass virtually.

One year later, parishioners sat in every other pew because of capacity restrictions and were required to wear face coverings.

In 2022, capacity limits and mask restrictions were dropped.

Father Duffy says people are happy to be back.

“I think people are happy to be back home in the cathedral to see their neighbors, to see people they don't recognize, to see friends,” says Duffy.

MORE: Your Long Island Easter Photos

Family, friends and neighbors are giving thanks for the blessings in their lives. For Easter 2022, one of those blessings is being able to worship with fellow parishioners and see their smiling faces.

Parishioner Brian Joesten tells News 12 it feels great to be out and see others.

“It’s beautiful, just beautiful,” says Joesten. “So wonderful to receive Christ and be in the church full of everybody who loves our Lord.”

Baldwin resident Joe Darrigo says Easter is a great day for a new beginning.

“Easter is a new beginning for everyone,” says Darrigo. “Start over and realize what we had and what it could be.”

MORE: Guide Easter and Passover events around Long Island

MORE: Scavenger hunt, dino-riffic eggs and eggcellent decorations! Celebrate Easter with these 6 ideas

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Late Rockville Centre resident made impact on community

Whether it was her many duties at St. Agnes Cathedral, serving on the board of directors at the Rosa Lee Young Childhood Center or her countless other roles, Dolores DeVito took pride in helping her community. DeVito died on March 15 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville Centre, NY
Rockville Centre, NY
Society
Herald Community Newspapers

Rockville Centre native Joan Howley dies at 70

Rockville Centre native Joan Howley died on March 15 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She was70. Born in Rockville Centre on Jan. 11, 1952, she was the daughter of Cono and Eleanor (Krol) Simonetti. Howley graduated from East Islip High School in 1970 and earned her bachelor’s degree from Pace University in 1973. She later earned her master’s degree in social work from Adelphi University in 2006.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Rockville Centre foundation's 'Light it Up Blue' Gala to return

Joe Winters, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Winter Bros. Waste Systems, will be honored in recognition of his advocacy on behalf of those with autism by RVC Blue Speaks at its gala on April 23 at the Coral House in Baldwin. The event will mark the organizations fourth gala, and first since 2019.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Ever Seen a Star on a Hudson Valley House? They Signify Something Special

A five-pointed star hanging on the outside of a house has an interesting meaning. If you spend any time driving around the Hudson Valley, you already know that we live in one of the world's most beautiful places!! We have some amazing views, incredible backroads to get lost on, and if you pay attention to your surroundings while driving around, you will most likely come across a house that has a five-pointed star hanging from it. I've seen them on houses in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, all over Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties. Do those stars have special meaning?
HUDSON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
News 12

Police identify victim in deadly Poughkeepsie shooting

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Poughkeepsie as 29-year-old Cain Smalls. Police tell News 12 he was shot in the stomach on Mill Street Sunday morning. Smalls was rushed to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
The Independent

Boy stabbed at children’s birthday party as neighbours hear ‘screaming’ after ‘row’

A teenage boy has been stabbed after a row reportedly erupted at a children’s party.Neighbours reported hearing “screaming” as dozens of people flooded the street outside a home in Sale, Greater Manchester, late on Saturday.The teenage victim was then stabbed in nearby Baguley Lane and left with a serious knife wound.Police said he remained in a stable condition in hospital and the wound was not thought to be life threatening.One witness living in Baguley Lane reported hearing a group of girls screaming, with some shouting “no, no, no”.A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called at 10.25pm on Saturday 16 April to a report of a teenage boy being stabbed on Baguley Lane, Sale.“The boy was taken to hospital with a serious wound that is not believed to be life threatening.“He remains in a stable condition as he receives treatment. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”The community is said to have been left in shock the by the incident – which happened a short distance from where 34-year-old father Mike Grimshaw was stabbed to death outside his own home in Royton Avenue in July 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Radio 710 KEEL

List of Family Friendly Easter Fun You Can Have in Shreveport

Easter is less than a month away and more people are ready to get out and celebrate this special holiday in Shreveport and Bossier City. Easter is coming up on April 17 this year and several churches and groups are sponsoring special events. You will also be able to find the Easter Bunny stopping by several local businesses for photo opportunities.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Sunday Mass#St Agnes Cathedral
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Here's how two friends are bringing coffee and art together in one Rome location

Like most friends, Jonathon Matwijec-Walda and Adam Chrisman have been pursuing their professional goals separately. A coffee lover, Matwijec-Walda worked part-time at Character Coffee in Utica and was involved with the Rome Capitol Theatre and in the Rome City School Board. Chrisman, an artist, has owned the art gallery the Copper Easel in downtown Rome since 2019. ...
ROME, NY
News 12

MTA: Masks to still be required on LIRR trains

A federal judge struck down the federal mask mandate for airlines and other public transportation, but the ruling allows airlines and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements. The federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation on Monday...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
News 12

NYPD: Suspects zip-tie and duct-tape victims in Bronx robbery

The NYPD is investigating a robbery incident involving multiple suspects that took place last Thursday in the Bronx. Police report a 64-year-old man was approached by the suspects as he was entering his apartment at around 3:45 p.m. The suspects allegedly struck the man with a metal bar and firearm multiple times.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy