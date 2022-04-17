Easter Sunday Mass brings family, friends and neighbors together in Rockville Centre

Long Island residents dressed their best to celebrate Easter at their churches.

Hundreds gathered at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre to lift their voices in during Easter Mass.

Father Michael Duffy says the joy shared in this year’s Mass has not been felt since before the pandemic.

“There's a palpable joy that the crowds are back, the people are back,” says Duffy. “We're back to normal as much as we can be.”

In 2020, churches were closed, forcing parishioners to celebrate Mass virtually.

One year later, parishioners sat in every other pew because of capacity restrictions and were required to wear face coverings.

In 2022, capacity limits and mask restrictions were dropped.

Father Duffy says people are happy to be back.

“I think people are happy to be back home in the cathedral to see their neighbors, to see people they don't recognize, to see friends,” says Duffy.

Family, friends and neighbors are giving thanks for the blessings in their lives. For Easter 2022, one of those blessings is being able to worship with fellow parishioners and see their smiling faces.

Parishioner Brian Joesten tells News 12 it feels great to be out and see others.

“It’s beautiful, just beautiful,” says Joesten. “So wonderful to receive Christ and be in the church full of everybody who loves our Lord.”

Baldwin resident Joe Darrigo says Easter is a great day for a new beginning.

“Easter is a new beginning for everyone,” says Darrigo. “Start over and realize what we had and what it could be.”

