Oyster Bay, NY

Oyster Bay celebrates Easter with egg hunts, food and family

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Families gathered at the True Life Christian Worship Center early Sunday morning to go egg hunting.

Pastor Diane Melograne described the event as “crazy,” but she is grateful they are back.

A sold-out crowd hopped to the Milleridge Inn in Jericho to take Easter photos, ride ponies and enjoy the petting zoo.

Nancy Melia says Easter dinner at the inn is a tradition for her family. She tells News 12 there was plenty to enjoy.

“The atmosphere, the food, the people,” says Melia.

Like many other places, the Milleridge Inn scaled back Easter celebrations in 2021, but organizers say they are back to full scale.

The Moscato Bakery in Bethpage had fresh baked items available for people to pickup and take to their Easter dinners.

