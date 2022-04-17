ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmer Valderrama Teases Possible Fez Reprisal On Netflix’s ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff

By Brandon Choe
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
Where is Fez from? No one really knows for sure, but we do know he might return to where he started in Point Place, Wisconsin.

In a TV Insider interview, NCIS ‘s Valderrama said on the red carpet even though he’s having a jam-packed year between starring in the CBS crime procedural’s new season and preparing for the titular role on the ABC reboot of Zorro , the Miami-born actor has not ruled out squeezing some time in to reprise his character, the fan-favorite Fez, on That ’90s Show , if time permits.

“I’m a little busy now, but I support them so much. I’m rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best,” Valderrama said.

“If the timing is right, I’d never say no,” suggesting his return to the Netflix That 70’s Show spinoff is possible.

Valderrama played Fez on the eight-season run of That ’70s Show from 1998 to 2006. In the Fox sitcom, Fez – which stands for Foreign Exchange Student – quickly became a favorite among audiences for his flirtatious antics and ambiguous ethnicity.

Earlier, Deadline reported the casting of several lead characters on the upcoming Netflix’s That ’70s Show spinoff, That ’90s Show .

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp have been set to anchor the follow-up show as their original roles, Red and Kitty Foreman.

The spinoff will be led by Callie Haverda ( Shut Eye ), who plays Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) from the original series.

Ashley Aufderhaide ( Emergence ), Mace Coronel ( Colin in Black & White ), Maxwell Acee Donovan ( Gabby Duran & The Unsittables ), Reyn Doi ( Side Hustle ) and Sam Morelos round out the cast as new teen characters opposite fellow series regulars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp.

Other original That ’70s Show cast members, including Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, are in negotiations to recur in the 10-episode spinoff.

That ’90s Show is set in 1995 back in Point Place, Wisconsin where Leia Forman (Haverda), daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer. Leia ends up bonding with the new generation of town kids under the watchful eye of Kitty (Rupp) and the stern gaze of Red (Smith). Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

