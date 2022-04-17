ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Arozarena leads Rays past White Sox 9-3 to stop 4-game slide

By MATT CARLSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hCLb_0fC2s3QP00
1 of 10

CHICAGO (AP) — Randy Arozarena doubled twice and finished with three hits as the Tampa Bay Rays topped the Chicago White Sox 9-3 on Sunday to stop a four-game slide.

Manuel Margot also had three hits for the Rays, including a double. Kevin Kiermaier and Francisco Mejia each drove in two runs. Wander Franco added an RBI double as Tampa Bay pulled away with a four-run eighth inning.

The Rays broke out of a funk at the plate after scoring only nine runs during the losing streak.

“I think the team did very well today overall,” Arozarena, the 2021 AL Rookie of the Year, said through a translator. ”I think the pitching did what they need to do and the offense did what we needed to.”

Margot, Kiermaier and Yandy Diaz had RBIs in a four-run first when the Rays jumped on shaky Chicago starter Vince Velasquez without hitting the ball hard.

“Having the offense being a little quiet lately, we needed to find a way to put some runs on the board,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Look, we didn’t do it by knocking the cover off the ball, but we’ll take it.”

J.P. Feyereisen opened for Tampa Bay, then was followed by Chris Mazza, Jalen Beeks, Ryan Thompson and Tommy Romero as the defending AL East champions patched together an unusual three-hitter that included five walks — plus a hit batter and passed ball that scored Chicago’s first two runs.

Feyereisen was perfect through the first two innings, striking out three, in his first start as a pro. Cash used an opener for the first time this season.

Beeks and Thompson also allowed no one to reach base.

Mazza (1-0), the second Tampa Bay pitcher, walked five and permitted two hits and two runs in 2 1/3 innings. The right-hander threw 62 pitches, only 31 strikes.

“Strike throwing was a little challenging for him today,” Cash said, “but he made some big pitches when he needed to.”

Gavin Sheets hit a solo homer off Romero in the ninth. Adam Engel singled, walked, stole two bases and scored a run for the White Sox.

The Rays sent 10 batters to the plate in the first and a took a 4-0 lead on three soft singles, three walks and an error by Velasquez (0-1). The right-hander threw 20 of 35 pitches for strikes in the inning, then settled down to go 4 2/3 innings.

“That was the highlight of the day,” Chicago manager Tony La Russa said. “He was really upset. He’s a very conscientious guy, and he gutted it out. He gave us a great chance but we couldn’t do enough offensively.”

Velasquez walked Ji-Man Choi with the bases loaded to force in Tampa Bay’s first run.

Velasquez gloved Josh Lowe’s comebacker but dropped the ball, allowing a second run to score. Margot’s bloop single made it 3-0, and Kiermaier walked to force in another run.

The White Sox got on the board in the fourth when Mazza hit Sheets with a pitch with the bases loaded.

The White Sox loaded the bases against Mazza again with one out in the fifth but again managed only one run. Engel scored from third on a passed ball after Beeks relieved, cutting it to 4-2.

The Rays scored four runs off Matt Foster and Anderson Severino in the eighth to seal it.

NICE GRAB

Lowe made a leaping catch at the left-center wall on Tim Anderson’s drive in the bottom of the first. It might have been the hardest-hit ball of the game.

“It was kind of a weird play,” the 6-foot-4 Lowe said. “The wind was blowing in pretty hard. I didn’t think it was going that far. Then I just kept going back and made an athletic play at the fence.”

ON HIS WAY

RHP Javy Guerra, acquired by the Rays from the Padres for cash on Saturday, is expected to join the team Monday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Cash said left-handed starter Ryan Yarbrough (left groin tightness) threw from about 150 feet and should work off a mound in the next couple of days.

White Sox: La Russa said RHP Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve injury) is progressing in his rehab at the team’s training facility in Arizona. La Russa said the 32-year-old Kelly is “throwing in the mid-90s (mph) with no discomfort,” but has yet to face hitters and there’s no timetable for his return.

Rays: LHP Shane McClanahan (0-1, 3.00 ERA) faces Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 7.00) on Monday night as the Rays move across town to Wrigley Field for three games.

White Sox: Two former AL Cy Young Award winners square off when LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 5.40) takes the mound against Guardians ace Shane Bieber (0-0, 2.70) in Cleveland on Monday night. The teams play a four-games series.

___

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting on Sunday for Marlins

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Reds starter Tyler Mahle. In 8 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with an .500 OPS and 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will catch a breather Sunday while Chris Owings starts at second base and bats seventh. Our models project Odor to make 409 more plate appearances this season, with 19 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Tampa, FL
State
Arizona State
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Associated Press

White Sox, Guardians postponed again, doubleheader Wednesday

CLEVELAND (AP) — For the second straight day, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians were postponed by inclement weather and unplayable, cold conditions. Tuesday’s game was called four hours before the scheduled first pitch, with the decision coming after Guardians manager Terry Francona and White Sox manager Tony La Russa met the umpires outside at Progressive Field.
CLEVELAND, OH
Reuters

Shohei Ohtani's three RBIs lead Angels over Rangers

Shohei Ohtani homered, singled, scored three runs and drove in three to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-2 victory over the Texas Rangers Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. Ohtani, who hit 46 home runs last year, hit his first two homers of the season Friday night and followed it up with a two-run blast in the eighth inning Saturday that gave the Angels bullpen a cushion.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Manuel Margot
Person
Chris Mazza
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Javy Guerra
Person
Josh Lowe
numberfire.com

Kelvin Gutierrez not in Orioles' lineup on Monday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Kelvin Gutierrez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Gutierrez is being replaced at third base by Ramon Urias versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. In 13 plate appearances this season, Gutierrez has a .200 batting average with a .633 OPS, 2 runs and...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jorge Soler sitting for Marlins on Tuesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Marlins are giving Soler the day off for the first time this season. Brian Anderson is making another start in left field and Jesus Aguilar is taking over at designated hitter in place of Soler.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays Past White Sox#Ap#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Chicago White Sox
FOX Sports

Brewers bring 1-0 series lead over Pirates into game 2

LINE: Brewers -260, Pirates +214; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Milwaukee is 6-5 overall and 3-2 in home games. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.75 ERA, which ranks eighth in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner sitting Tuesday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Miami Marlins. Knizner started the last three games for St. Louis while Yadier Molina dealt with some soreness. Molina is behind the plate and batting eighth on Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Yardbarker

Randy Arozarena ejected for tossing bat after strikeout

Bat flips are typically reserved for home runs, but Randy Arozarena on Saturday did one for an entirely different reason. With a runner on second base and the Rays trailing the White Sox 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning in Chicago, Arozarena struck out looking on a 3-2 pitch that appeared to be below the strike zone.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
417K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy