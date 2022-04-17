Castellanos scores 4 goals, NYCFC routs Real Salt Lake 6-0

1 of 9

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentin Castellanos became New York City FC’s first player with a four-goal game, and Real Salt Lake was sent to its worst margin of defeat in a Major League Soccer match with a 6-0 rout Sunday.

Castellanos scored in the ninth minute, converted penalty kicks in the 40th and 57th and got his final goal in the 80th.

Those were the first four goals of the season for the 23-year-old Argentine forward, who tied D.C. United’s Ola Kamara for last year’s MLS scoring lead with 19.

Thiago scored twice for NYCFC (2-3-1), which ended a five-game winless run in MLS and the CONCACAF Champions League.

Sean Johnson stopped five shots. Zac MacMath saved eight of the 14 shots he faced for RS

NYCFC outshot RSL (3-2-3) 20-9, with 14 shots on goal to five for RSL.

Up next for NYCFC is a matchup Sunday with Toronto at home, while RSL visits the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.