ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Castellanos scores 4 goals, NYCFC routs Real Salt Lake 6-0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhmjo_0fC2rsse00
1 of 9

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentin Castellanos became New York City FC’s first player with a four-goal game, and Real Salt Lake was sent to its worst margin of defeat in a Major League Soccer match with a 6-0 rout Sunday.

Castellanos scored in the ninth minute, converted penalty kicks in the 40th and 57th and got his final goal in the 80th.

Those were the first four goals of the season for the 23-year-old Argentine forward, who tied D.C. United’s Ola Kamara for last year’s MLS scoring lead with 19.

Thiago scored twice for NYCFC (2-3-1), which ended a five-game winless run in MLS and the CONCACAF Champions League.

Sean Johnson stopped five shots. Zac MacMath saved eight of the 14 shots he faced for RS

NYCFC outshot RSL (3-2-3) 20-9, with 14 shots on goal to five for RSL.

Up next for NYCFC is a matchup Sunday with Toronto at home, while RSL visits the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
6abc

Toronto FC continues hot streak by dumping previously unbeaten Union

Alejandro Pozuelo's second-half goal gave Toronto FC a 2-1 home victory on Saturday over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Union. With the score tied in the 51st minute, Pozuelo used some spectacular footwork to create the game-winning goal. Surrounded by defenders in Philadelphia's box, Pozuelo created enough room for himself to fire a quick left-footed shot past goalkeeper Andre Blake.
MLS
New York Sports Nation

Red Bulls Draw Disappointingly vs Dallas

The New York Red Bulls attempted to switch up the format against FC Dallas on Saturday night. Easter Eve saw both Ashley Fletcher and Luquinhas get their first RBNY starts as Gerhard Struber hoped to get his first home win of the season. Instead, despite outshooting the visors 20 to 5, the game ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw.
HARRISON, NJ
ESPN

Minnesota United scores season-high three goals to beat Rapids

Robin Lod's score in the 77th minute and Abu Danladi's strike in the 79th gave Minnesota United FC the advantage it needed. The Loons held off the visiting Colorado Rapids the rest of the way, and won 3-1 Saturday night in St. Paul, Minn. The victory for Minnesota (3-2-2, 11...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, NY
City
Portland, OR
Local
Utah Sports
Portland, OR
Sports
Sandy, UT
Sports
City
Sandy, UT
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Title-chasing Man City, Real Madrid, PSG in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. The defense of the Premier League title is still in Manchester City’s hands as the champions host Brighton needing to reclaim top spot from Liverpool. Pep Guardiola’s side saw one route to a trophy end by losing the FA Cup semifinal to Liverpool on Saturday. But a double can still be won with a Champions League semifinal meeting against Real Madrid to come next week. Guardiola will hope playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who were unused substitutes at Wembley due to injury, will be fit to return against mid-table Brighton. Defender Kyle Walker was also not involved against Liverpool and has not recovered from his ankle problem. City is two points behind Liverpool before playing Brighton, which has beaten Tottenham and Arsenal in recent games. The pursuit of the four Champions League places is the focus of another of Wednesday’s matches. Arsenal heads across London to third-place Chelsea after back-to-back losses that saw Mikel Arteta’s side slip to sixth spot. At the other end of the standings, Everton will look to move six points clear of the relegation zone by beating Leicester. Newcastle and Crystal Palace meet at St. James’ Park, with both 12 points above the drop zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Mavs buy time with Doncic as 1st-round series shifts to Utah

The Dallas Mavericks bought some time to get Luka Doncic involved in their first-round series against Utah by winning Game 2 at home without their star. If Doncic does return from a calf injury this week, it will be in one of the NBA’s toughest arenas for opposing teams. The series, tied 1-1, resumes Thursday night in Salt Lake City where the Mavericks have lost 11 in a row.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Macmath
Person
Ola Kamara
ESPN

Austin FC rally with three late goals to stun D.C. United

Ruben Gabrielsen's goal in the 90th minute capped a wild late comeback as Austin FC scored three times in the final 10 minutes to beat host D.C. United 3-2 on Saturday. It was the first-ever match between the two teams and a tale of two halves. The first 45-plus minutes belonged to D.C. United and Ola Kamara while the second half, played with the home team a man down, was owned by Austin FC.
AUSTIN, TX
Salina Post

Kansas City Current defeats Houston Dash 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current reclaimed first place in the Central Division of the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup with a 2-1 win over the Houston Dash on Friday night in front of a crowd of over 5,000 fans at Children’s Mercy Park. “Obviously, nothing like...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KIMA TV

Big Night for Beniers leads to thrilling Kraken win

On a night where all things Seattle sports were celebrated with simultaneous games at three different venues in town for the Mariners, Sounders and Kraken it was the only team without playoff hopes that stole the show. The Kraken played in one of their most entertaining games all season and...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Salt Lake#Major League Soccer#New York City Fc#Salt#Ap#Argentine#D C United#Rs Nycfc#Rsl#The Portland Timbers#Data Skrive#Sportradar
CBS Sports

Matias Almeyda set to leave San Jose Earthquakes as the door shuts on one of the weirdest sagas in MLS

One of the ugliest breakups in sports could finally be coming as the San Jose Earthquakes and head coach Matias Almeyda are set to part ways after three-plus seasons, Tom Bogert reports. A fractured relationship between the coach and the front office got more distant during the offseason and Almeyda wanted to leave prior to the season. While his exit hasn't formally been announced, the club is reportedly working on moving on from Almeyda.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews out Tuesday vs. Flyers with undisclosed injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs will once again be without their top star, this time for Tuesday's home game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Per Dave McCarthy of the NHL's website, Toronto forward Auston Matthews will miss his second consecutive contest due to an undisclosed "minor injury." Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed the team was not merely resting the 24-year-old who, according to ESPN stats, leads the league with 58 goals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
417K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy