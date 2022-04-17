ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels’ Trout plunked in win over Texas, X-rays negative

 1 day ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Trout left the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday after being hit in his left hand by a pitch, but the team said X-rays were negative and the three-time AL MVP is day to day.

Trout was struck by a 1-1 slider from Rangers right-hander Spencer Patton leading off the fifth inning. He said he had difficultly picking up the 81 mph pitch in the shadows on a day when Globe Life Field’s roof was open, and he lowered his hands to protect his midsection.

“Like a normal day, I probably just turn like this (turning his left shoulder in) and just get hit,” Trout said.

Trout jumped around and shook the hand in pain. He initially walked toward the visiting dugout, then marched about halfway down the first-base line, where he was met by trainer Mike Frostad and manager Joe Maddon. Frostad checked to see if Trout could squeeze the hand, then walked him off the field and back to the clubhouse.

Maddon said he could immediately see Trout was in more pain than expected on that type of pitch and took him out.

“I just decided, let’s get it looked at, get some ice on it and get you back sooner,” Maddon said. He added he’ll “more than likely” sit Trout for a game Monday night at Houston.

Trout is hitting .267 this season with two home runs and two RBIs. He doubled on a flair to short right field during the Angels’ three-run third inning in which they took a 4-1 lead.

Trout said he initially feared the hand was broken and said he was frustrated where the pitch struck him.

“Could have hit me anywhere else, but hit me in my hand,” he said.

Mike Mayers (1-0) retired two of three batters to end the fifth for starter Jose Suarez. The Angels have won three straight for the first time since August.

Seven Angels had one RBI. Los Angeles took advantage of seven walks — five of those runners scored — and three Texas errors plus a passed ball that scored a run.

Adolis Garcia hit a two-run home run for the Rangers, who have lost three straight and are 2-7 to open the season for the first time since 2006. Texas starter Martin Perez (0-2) allowed four runs, three earned, in four innings.

It was the second homer of the season and the first since opening day for Garcia, who led Texas in homers last season with 31.

WHEN YOU’RE HOT

The Angels’ Matt Duffy had a double and two singles and has reached in 23 of his last 24 games going back to last season. Jack Mayfield has an 11-game hitting streak extending back to last season. Shohei Ohtani has a seven-game streak this year.

Texas’ Nathaniel Lowe singled in the eighth inning, has hit in eight of nine games and is the only Ranger to reach base in all nine. Nick Solak singled twice, giving him three multihit games in five starts this year.

NOTES

Angels 3B Anthony Rendon was given a day off for the second straight Sunday. ... Texas SS Corey Seager was given the day to deal with what manager Chris Woodward called normal wear and tear. ... The Rangers have had a starter go five innings only once this season, with one of their nine games having a one-inning opener. ... The roof was open for the fifth time in six games this season with 67 degrees at first pitch. In the two previous seasons of the ballpark, the roof was open six times in 30 games in 2020 and 11 games during last year’s full 81-game home schedule.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: C Kurt Suzuki stayed in the game after being hit in the back of the head by Andy Ibanez’s backswing in the eighth inning.

Rangers: INF-OF Brad Miller (back tightness) missed his second straight game after being a late scratch Saturday.

Angels: RHP Michael Lorenzen (1-0, 1.50 ERA) will open the Houston series against Astros RHP Luis Garcia (0-0, 0.00).

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (0-0, 6.75) is scheduled to come off the injured list and start Tuesday at Seattle against Mariners LHP Robbie Ray (1-1, 4.73) to begin a six-game AL West road trip. Gray left his Texas debut on opening day at Toronto after four innings with a blister.

Angels, MLB, Baseball, Sports, The Los Angeles Angels, The Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field
