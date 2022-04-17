WATCH: Boston secures Game 1 against Brooklyn as Marcus Smart hits Jayson Tatum for buzzer-beating layup

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets, 115 – 114, at TD Garden on Easter Sunday courtesy of veteran point guard Marcus Smart passing up a shot to get the ball to All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, who won the game on a spinning layup as time expired.

On a play that might have ended in a poorly chosen shot from Smart in seasons past, trust between the team’s players allowed Boston to overcome a poor showing in the second half — especially early in the fourth quarter. The Nets took the lead and nearly stole a game on the Celtics’ home court. But the electric play from Smart to Tatum secured the win and helped set exactly the sort of tone needed.

Check out the clip embedded below to see the final play for yourself — it was Tatum’s first buzzer beater of his career and quite a way to cap a very intense Game 1 against Brooklyn courtesy of the folks at NBC Sports Boston.

