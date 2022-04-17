ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Revolution defeat Charlotte 2-1 on Polster’s game-winner

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster’s goal helped lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.

Polster’s game-winning goal came in the 72nd minute to put the Revolution (2-4-1) on top 2-0.

The Revolution also got one goal from Adam Buksa.

Cristian Ortiz scored for Charlotte (3-5-0).

The Revolution outshot Charlotte 11-8, with five shots on goal to six for Charlotte.

Brad Knighton saved five of the six shots he faced for the Revolution. Kristijan Kahlina saved three of the five shots he faced for Charlotte.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with the Revolution visiting D.C. United while Charlotte visits the Colorado Rapids.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
6abc

Toronto FC continues hot streak by dumping previously unbeaten Union

Alejandro Pozuelo's second-half goal gave Toronto FC a 2-1 home victory on Saturday over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Union. With the score tied in the 51st minute, Pozuelo used some spectacular footwork to create the game-winning goal. Surrounded by defenders in Philadelphia's box, Pozuelo created enough room for himself to fire a quick left-footed shot past goalkeeper Andre Blake.
MLS
ESPN

Red Bulls dominate but settle for 1 point vs. FC Dallas

The New York Red Bulls had better chances and extended possessions but had to settle for a scoreless draw with visiting FC Dallas on Saturday night in Harrison, N.J. The Red Bulls also benefited from a big save from goalkeeper Carlos Coronel late in the contest. - MLS on ESPN+:...
HARRISON, NJ
ESPN

Minnesota United scores season-high three goals to beat Rapids

Robin Lod's score in the 77th minute and Abu Danladi's strike in the 79th gave Minnesota United FC the advantage it needed. The Loons held off the visiting Colorado Rapids the rest of the way, and won 3-1 Saturday night in St. Paul, Minn. The victory for Minnesota (3-2-2, 11...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Buksa
Person
Matt Polster
Person
Kristijan Kahlina
Person
Brad Knighton
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Valentin Castellanos scores 4, NYCFC blasts Real Salt Lake

NEW YORK -- Taty Castellanos finally got going on Sunday, scoring his first four goals in MLS play this season as NYCFC cruised to a 6-0 win over Real Salt Lake at Yankee Stadium.Castellanos, the league's reigning Golden Boot winner after netting 19 goals last season, started his club-record performance with a header in the 9th minute. He then added penalty kicks in the 40th and 57th minutes before banging a turnover off an RSL defender and into the net in the 80th.Thiago Andrade also scored twice for NYCFC (2-3-1).Real Salt Lake (3-2-3) managed 12 totals shots, but NYCFC goalie...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#D C United#Data Skrive#Sportradar
ESPN

Austin FC rally with three late goals to stun D.C. United

Ruben Gabrielsen's goal in the 90th minute capped a wild late comeback as Austin FC scored three times in the final 10 minutes to beat host D.C. United 3-2 on Saturday. It was the first-ever match between the two teams and a tale of two halves. The first 45-plus minutes belonged to D.C. United and Ola Kamara while the second half, played with the home team a man down, was owned by Austin FC.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Mavs buy time with Doncic as 1st-round series shifts to Utah

The Dallas Mavericks bought some time to get Luka Doncic involved in their first-round series against Utah by winning Game 2 at home without their star. If Doncic does return from a calf injury this week, it will be in one of the NBA’s toughest arenas for opposing teams. The series, tied 1-1, resumes Thursday night in Salt Lake City where the Mavericks have lost 11 in a row.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Dallas Sports Nation

Lineup Prediction: FC Dallas vs FC Tulsa – US Open Cup

After two long years off, the US Open Cup has finally returned in 2022 with FC Dallas set to match up against USL Championship club FC Tulsa at Toyota Stadium. We’ll predict the lineup for this match and look at why these players will start and what they can do to get themselves further looks with the first team.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Sports Nation

Red Bulls Draw Disappointingly vs Dallas

The New York Red Bulls attempted to switch up the format against FC Dallas on Saturday night. Easter Eve saw both Ashley Fletcher and Luquinhas get their first RBNY starts as Gerhard Struber hoped to get his first home win of the season. Instead, despite outshooting the visors 20 to 5, the game ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw.
HARRISON, NJ
The Associated Press

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

BOSTON (AP) — Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines. And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember. The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
417K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy