Mobile, AL

2 Alabama men fatally shot; 3rd man visiting 1 victim at ER killed in parking lot

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. — Three men were killed early Sunday after two connected shootings in southern Alabama, authorities said.

The shootings occurred in Prichard and Mobile, WALA-TV reported.

According to investigators, Justin Trotter, 24, and Romello Williams, 25, fatally shot one another in Prichard at about 4 a.m. CDT, WKRG-TV reported. City spokesperson TJ Pettway told WALA that the two men had been arguing, and the verbal confrontation escalated into a shooting.

Both men were later pronounced dead at University Hospital in Mobile, the television station reported.

About 30 minutes after the shooting, Mobile police were called to the hospital because of another shooting.

Investigators said Robert McMillan, 42, drove to the emergency room to check on his friend, who was one of the deceased victims in the Prichard shooting, WALA reported.

Police said McMillan began arguing with several people in the parking lot. At that point, a person exited a gray Hyundai Sonata and shot McMillan before fleeing the scene, according to the television station.

McMillan died from his injuries, police said.

“Early this morning, a person critically wounded in a shooting was taken to USA Health University Hospital,” Gary Mans, a hospital spokesperson, told WALA. “Subsequently, a crowd of people known to the victim and the shooter gathered outside University Hospital and an argument began. One person shot another person and left the scene. We are cooperating with Mobile Police Department in their investigation.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Related
WAPT

Man shot, killed while driving on Highway 80

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police identified a man who was shot and killed while driving. It happened Wednesday evening on Highway 80 near Interstate 220. Police said Nick Thomas III, 43, was driving a blue Dodge Charger along the highway when he was shot. Thomas crashed, ran off the road, and then came to a stop back on the highway.
JACKSON, MS
truecrimedaily

Alabama man arrested for allegedly killing his mom and 3-year-old son

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man is accused of killing his mother and young son after their bodies were found when police entered the home. According to the Birmingham Police Department, on April 3 at 5:12 p.m., officers from the department's West Precinct were called to a residence at 4909 Hillman Drive SW for a welfare check. Family members called police because they grew concerned that they had not heard from 62-year-old Cynthia Burt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
WAPT

One dead, another injured after car overturns on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning. MHP responded to a crash on Interstate 55 at Siwell Road around 9:15 a.m. According to officials, a 2007 Saturn Ion was traveling northbound on I-55 when it ran off the road and...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

