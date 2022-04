The days of Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, and Kris Bryant on the field for the Cubs are a thing of the past. The core that brought Chicago their first World Series victory in 108 years in 2016 are nothing more than a memory. Anthony Rizzo will enter his first full season as a member of the Yankees. Baez will be on the Detroit Tigers, kicking off the first year of his new six-year deal. Bryant will kick off his Colorado Rockies tenure after a successful stint with the San Francisco Giants.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO