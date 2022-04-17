ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Tesla stockholders ask judge to silence Musk in fraud case

By Tom Krisher and Associated Press
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCtFv_0fC2qF0I00

A group of Tesla shareholders suing CEO Elon Musk over some 2018 tweets about taking the company private is asking a federal judge to order Musk to stop commenting on the case.

Lawyers for stockholders of the Austin, Texas-based company also say in court documents that the judge in the case has ruled that Musk’s tweets about having “funding secured” to take Tesla private were false, and that his comments also violate a 2018 court settlement with U.S. securities regulators in which Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million fines.

Musk, during an interview Thursday at the TED 2022 conference, said he had the funding to take Tesla private in 2018. He called the Securities and Exchange Commission a profane name and said he only settled because bankers told him they would stop providing capital if he didn’t, and Tesla would go bankrupt.

The interview and court action came just days after Musk, the world’s richest person, made a controversial offer to take over Twitter and turn it into a private company with a $43 billion offer that equals $54.20 per share. Twitter’s board on Friday adopted a “poison pill” strategy that would make it prohibitively expensive for Musk to buy the shares.

In court documents filed Friday, lawyers for the Tesla shareholders alleged that Musk is trying to influence potential jurors in the lawsuit. They contend that Musk’s 2018 tweets about having the money to take Tesla private at $420 per share were written to maniuplate the stock price, costing shareholders money.

Now, lawyers say Musk is campaigning to influence possible jurors as the case gets closer to trial.

“Musk’s comments risk confusing potential jurors with the false narrative that he did not knowingly make misrepresentations with his Aug. 7, 2018 tweets,” the lawyers wrote. “His present statements on that issue, an unsubtle attempt to absolve himself in the court of public opinion, will only have a predjudicial influence on a jury.”

The lawyers asked Judge Edward M. Chen in San Francisco to issue restrain Musk from making further public comments on the issue until after the trial. Chen gave Musk’s lawyers until Wednesday to respond.

Alex Spiro, a lawyer representing Musk, wrote in an email Sunday that the plaintiffs’ lawyers are seeking a big payout. “Nothing will ever change the truth, which is that Elon Musk was considering taking Tesla private and could have,” he wrote. “All that’s left some half-decade later is random plaintiffs lawyers trying to make a buck and others trying to block that truth from coming to light, all to the detriment of free speech.”

But the shareholders’ lawyers wrote that Chen already ruled that Musk’s tweets were false and misleading, and “that no reasonable juror could conclude otherwise.”

Judge Chen’s order, issued April 1, was not in the public court file as of Sunday. Adam Apton, a lawyer for the shareholders, said it was sealed because it has evidence that Musk and Tesla say is confidential. It will stay sealed until the parties agree if anything should remain sealed, he wrote in an email. “Our motion for TRO (temporary restraining order) accurately desribes the issues decided by the court,” Apton wrote.

After Musk’s 2018 tweets, the SEC filed a complaint against him alleging securities law violations. Musk then agreed to the fine and signed the court agreement. Part of the agreement says that Musk “will not take any action or make or permit to be made any public statement denying, directly or indirectly, any allegation in the complaint or creating the impression that the complaint is without factual basis.”

If Musk violates the agreement, the SEC may ask the court to scrap it and restore the securities fraud complaint, the agreement says. A message was left Sunday seeking comment from the SEC.

Spiro, on behalf of Musk, already has asked a Manhattan federal court to throw out the agreement. He contends the SEC is using the pact and “near limitless resources” to chill Musk’s speech. Court documents filed by Spiro say Musk signed the agreement when Tesla was a less mature company and SEC action jeopardized its financing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Benzinga

Musk No Longer Twitter's Largest Shareholder: Who Has The Top Spot With An Over 10% Stake In The Company?

As Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hopes to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in a $43 billion deal, he is now no longer the company’s largest shareholder. What Happened: A recent SEC filing shows that Vanguard Group is now the biggest shareholder of Twitter with a 10.3% stake in the company. That's 82.4 million shares, worth $3.7 billion as of Friday's close.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

U.S. SEC to Elon Musk: Regarding Your Tweets, a Deal Is a Deal

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The top U.S. securities regulator on Tuesday urged a federal judge not to let Elon Musk escape an agreement requiring that his Twitter use be monitored, which the Tesla Inc chief executive considers part of a campaign of harassment. In a filing in the federal court in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Alex Spiro
The Independent

Twitter responds to Elon Musk’s offer to buy entire company

Twitter has responded to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the whole company.“Twitter, Inc today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash,” it said in the release.“The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”:: Follow the latest on Elon Musk’s shock offer for Twitter hereIt gave no more information in the release, including how long the considerations would take and whether it...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Stockholders
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Says Potential Twitter Buy Isn’t About Money, It’s About ‘Freedom’

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter — not for profit, but for “freedom.” Whether he’ll secure the popular social media company remains another question. Musk talked openly about his bid for Twitter Thursday afternoon during a TED Talk Q&A. Earlier in the day, Musk, in a filing with the SEC, said “Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Has Hinted About Leaving Tesla — Eventually

When people think of Elon Musk, they think of the man who's one of the founders and current CEO of Tesla, Inc. Tesla is largely responsible for the popularization of electric cars. As the years have passed, Tesla has seen many successes. Is Musk thinking about leaving Tesla?. Article continues...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Musk reveals plan to scale Tesla to ‘extreme size’

On Monday, Musk revealed on Twitter the themes that will dominate the next installment in Tesla’s long-term playbook: artificial intelligence and scaling the automaker’s operations. “Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI,” Musk tweeted....
BUSINESS
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy