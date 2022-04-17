ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 separate shootings leave 2 wounded in Long Beach overnight

By Crystal Niebla
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 2 days ago

Police are investigating two separate shootings that took place early Sunday, leaving two men hospitalized, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The first shooting took place near the 100 block of East 10th Street, near Wilson High School, close to 2 a.m. where officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Police said the victim stated he walking near the area when he was approached by an unknown female suspect who shot him and fled the scene. The victim was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At this time, no other suspect information is available and the motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.

Sunday’s second shooting took place near the 400 block of West Anaheim Street, near Elm Avenue, at around 5:25 a.m., when officers found a  man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.

The department’s preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was on foot in the area and became involved in a dispute with an unknown male suspect inside a dark-colored sedan that escalated to the shooting, police said. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The Long Beach Fire Department transported the victim from the scene to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition. At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.

Woman hospitalized after Downtown Long Beach shooting

