FaZe Clan Adds Competitive Gamer Edgar Valdez to Talent Roster

By Trilby Beresford
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
Gaming and lifestyle organization FaZe Clan announced Sunday that competitive gamer Edgar Valdez (FaZe Sparg0) has joined as an official member of its talent roster.

The announcement arrived during the Genesis 8 Super Smash Bros . tournament in San Jose.

Originally from Tijuana, Mexico, 16-year-old Valdez has been competing in gaming tournaments for several years already and is known as a top Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player.

Earlier this year, he secured a win at the Smash Ultimate Summit 4 in Los Angeles followed by Collision 2022 in Toronto.

The signing of Valdez comes on the heels of college football athlete turned content creator Donald De La Haye (FaZe Deestroying) joining the organization earlier this month.

FaZe Clan, which was established in 2010, includes esports athletes, content creators and gaming personalities among its roster, and operates an esports division featuring 11 teams known for FIFA, Fortnite and more.

