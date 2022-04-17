Grey's Anatomy Has a Chance to Open Eyes and Hearts, If Only It Will Take It

Click here to read the full article.

Consider a challenge issued, Grey’s Anatomy . Viewers — this writer included — adore Zaiver Sinnett ‘s zinger-flinging Dr. Zander Perez ; TVLine even included the character in its salute to 2021’s best scene stealers . But we want more for him than second-banana status as reliable comic relief or the voice of plus-sized people everywhere (as admirably as he filled that role earlier this season).

We, or at least I, want Zander to get a love interest.

How refreshing would it be for the long-running ABC drama to play out a romance for Zander, whose portrayer describes himself in a Shondaland interview as “Black and gay and femme” and “chunky”? How cool would it be to find out that this individual who isn’t quintessentially adorkable like Levi or stripper-hot like Nico is just as amorous as any of the surgeons who’ve played doctor at Grey Sloan? How exciting would it be for the show to drop on us a swoon-worthy reminder that we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover?

Pretty damn , I’d say.

And Grey’s Anatomy is one of the only network series bold enough to take a sassypants character like Zander seriously enough to shed light on what dating and sex are like for him. Would he be anxious about intimacy? Or would he be as comfortable in his skin as he is in his scrubs? What kind of guy would interest him — a nerd like the erstwhile “Glasses”? A swimsuit model like Station 19 ’s Emmett?

I’m curious. How about you? Would you like to see Zander in love (or at least lust), or should he take a number and wait until we’ve seen poor Helm finally go on a date? Hit the comments with your thoughts.