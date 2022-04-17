ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Cage Wants to Make a Musical, Open to Reviving Scrapped Superman Movie

By Christian Zilko
 2 days ago
The hype surrounding Nicolas Cage ’s performance as himself in “ The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent ” has led to his recent filmography being viewed in a more favorable light, but Cage has his sights set firmly on the future.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone , Cage spent plenty of time reflecting on his most iconic roles, but was eager to discuss future projects. The actor expressed hope that his comedic turn in “Massive Talent” could lead to him making more comedies like “Raising Arizona,” but also revealed another genre he’s itching to try.

“Right now, I’m excited that the comedy is back on the menu. It hasn’t been there for, gosh, 15 years. That’s nice that I may have the opportunity to do more comedy,” Cage said. “But I’ve never done a musical. That would be something that I would be curious about.”

While the idea of Cage doing a turn as a song-and-dance man is certainly an intriguing one, the star also waxed poetic about his superhero ambitions. One of the most legendary unmade projects in Hollywood history was Tim Burton’s abandoned “ Superman ” movie, which was set to star Cage as the Kryptonian hero. While that film was ultimately scrapped by the studio, Cage did not close the door when asked if he was still interested in playing Superman. But not before he shared some behind-the-scenes trivia.

“What I want to go on record with is: Tim Burton did not cast me. I cast Tim Burton,” Cage said. “They wanted Renny Harlin, and he’s a nice guy and perfectly capable. But for me, the vision I had for Kal-El was more of a Tim Burton-style presentation universe.”

He went on to say that he has made peace with the fact that the film was never made, and enjoys the place that the abandoned movie holds in Hollywood lore.

“That’s always been both a positive and a negative to me. It’s a positive in that it left the character, and what Tim and I might have gotten up to, in the realm of imagination — which is always more powerful than that is concrete. And a negative in that I think it would have been special. Is there a chance? Who knows.”

While it seems unlikely that Cage will suit up as Superman, it’s worth noting that the timing would be good, as Warner Bros. is planning a massive overhaul of its DC Universe. With Michael Keaton reprising his role from Tim Burton’s “Batman” movies, anything is possible.

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” hits theaters on April 22.

Nicolas Cage Says He Doesn't 'Understand the Conflict' Over 'Masterful' Marvel Movies vs. Art Films

Colin Trevorrow Compares New 'Jurassic World' Dinosaur to The Joker: 'It Just Wants to Watch the World Burn'

Nicolas Cage Wants to Work with Ari Aster and Christopher Nolan Next

Nicolas Cage Explains Hilarious Reason Why Ghost Rider Role Made Him Never Want to Work Out Again

Nic Cage Is Finally Debt Free, But Says That Hollywood And Fans Got It Wrong When They Said He Was 'Phoning In' Roles In Movies

The Real Reason Gene Hackman Quit Hollywood Forever

At 79 Years, Harrison Ford Is Still A Beast On The Indiana Jones 5 Set, As Mads Mikkelsen Details Crazy Workout After Night Shoot

Nicolas Cage says he accepted dozens of VOD movie roles to keep his 'mother out of a mental institution'

Nicolas Cage's Dracula will channel David Bowie and his late father

Take a look at Nicolas Cage's spooky spin on Dracula for upcoming movie

Nicolas Cage did an 'Ask Me Anything' session and here are 15 amazing answers that left us in awe

Viola Davis: Casting Directors Said I Wasn't 'Classically Beautiful' Enough to Play Romantic Lead

TCM Deepens Partnership with Scorsese's Film Foundation, Spielberg to Intro 'Giant' Restoration at Festival

Nicolas Cage clears up 'misconception' about reason why he accepted dozens of VOD movie roles

Nicolas Cage Opens Up About His Fifth Marriage, Says It Will Be His Last: 'This Is It'

Keanu Reeves' 10 Best Movies: From 'John Wick' to 'The Matrix' Films

Nicolas Cage's Dracula Movie Renfield Is Shooting, And The Iconic Vampire's Wild Appearance Has Been Captured

