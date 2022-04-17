ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 1 day ago

E_Pérez (1), Ibáñez (1), Semien (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Texas 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 8....

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Austin Barnes not in Los Angeles' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Barnes is being replaced behind the plate by Will Smith versus Reds starter Tyler Mahle. In 10 plate appearances this season, Barnes has a .400 batting average with a 1.400 OPS, 2 home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
US105

Why A New TikTok Challenge Could Lead to Tragedy in Killeen, Texas

It might seem harmless, but there's a new TikTok challenge that could lead to a violent ending anywhere in Belton, Temple, or Killeen if the wrong person gets involved. You probably remember it as 'ding dong ditch'. On the short-form video/social media app, it's called the 'kick door challenge'. KBTX is reporting that the trend started in college dorms and has moved to Central Texas neighborhoods.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Hudson
Person
Ryan Blakney
KARE 11

Verdugo, Bogaerts homer as Red Sox blank Twins 4-0

BOSTON — Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts each hit two-run home runs, Tanner Houck held the Twins scoreless over five-plus innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 on Saturday. Houck (1-0) was solid, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out four. Matt...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Alonso homers, sparks Mets in 5-0 win over Diamondbacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Sunday. Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L A Angels#Trout#Mayfield#Barria210012#King11 310002
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies fall to Miami for fifth loss in last six games

MIAMI (AP) - Jazz Chisholm Jr. tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and the Miami Marlins beat Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 Sunday. Jesús Sánchez had three hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who won three of four against Philadelphia in the weekend series. Brian Anderson reached base four times on two walks, a single and hit by pitch.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos sitting on Monday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Chrinos is being replaced behind the plate by Anthony Bemboom versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. In 23 plate appearances this season, Chirinos has a .167 batting average with a .514 OPS...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Matt Duffy moving to Angels bench Monday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Duffy went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Texas Rangers, but he's out of the lineup on Monday versus a righty. Jared Walsh is replacing Duffy on first base and batting third.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Max Stassi starting behind plate Monday for Angels

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Stassi is starting behind the plate over Kurt Suzuki and batting sixth. numberFire’s models project Stassi for 8.9 FanDuel points on Monday, and he has a $2,800...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy