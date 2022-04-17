L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Trout left the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday after being hit in his left hand by a pitch, but the team said X-rays were negative and the three-time AL MVP is day to day. Trout was struck...
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Barnes is being replaced behind the plate by Will Smith versus Reds starter Tyler Mahle. In 10 plate appearances this season, Barnes has a .400 batting average with a 1.400 OPS, 2 home...
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston manager Dusty Baker considered giving Yordan Alvarez another day off after he missed five games because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols because he wasn’t sure if Alvarez was ready to go. It quickly became apparent Monday night that the big slugger didn’t need...
Jordan Spieth is back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour following playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage - and his wife Annie was understandably very excited about it all. Perhaps a little too excited, at least judging by the comments in the PGA Tour Instagram...
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
It might seem harmless, but there's a new TikTok challenge that could lead to a violent ending anywhere in Belton, Temple, or Killeen if the wrong person gets involved. You probably remember it as 'ding dong ditch'. On the short-form video/social media app, it's called the 'kick door challenge'. KBTX is reporting that the trend started in college dorms and has moved to Central Texas neighborhoods.
BOSTON — Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts each hit two-run home runs, Tanner Houck held the Twins scoreless over five-plus innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 on Saturday. Houck (1-0) was solid, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out four. Matt...
DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Sunday. Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets...
MIAMI (AP) - Jazz Chisholm Jr. tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and the Miami Marlins beat Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 Sunday. Jesús Sánchez had three hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who won three of four against Philadelphia in the weekend series. Brian Anderson reached base four times on two walks, a single and hit by pitch.
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Chrinos is being replaced behind the plate by Anthony Bemboom versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. In 23 plate appearances this season, Chirinos has a .167 batting average with a .514 OPS...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Andrew Heaney were aware of the high standards they would be expected to reach when they joined the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason. Freeman has fit right in with his usual excellence, while Heaney looks better than ever so far.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Duffy went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Texas Rangers, but he's out of the lineup on Monday versus a righty. Jared Walsh is replacing Duffy on first base and batting third.
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Stassi is starting behind the plate over Kurt Suzuki and batting sixth. numberFire’s models project Stassi for 8.9 FanDuel points on Monday, and he has a $2,800...
