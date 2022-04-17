L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

It might seem harmless, but there's a new TikTok challenge that could lead to a violent ending anywhere in Belton, Temple, or Killeen if the wrong person gets involved. You probably remember it as 'ding dong ditch'. On the short-form video/social media app, it's called the 'kick door challenge'. KBTX is reporting that the trend started in college dorms and has moved to Central Texas neighborhoods.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO