Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki homered, Nick Madrigal had three hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Sunday in Denver. Nico Hoerner and Yan Gomes had two hits each, Rowan Wick (1-0) tossed an inning of scoreless relief and David Robertson got the final three outs for his third save for Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO