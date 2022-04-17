IceHogs reduce magic number to 5; win at Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA-(WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs are getting ever closer to clinching a Calder Cup playoff berth. They shaved to more points off their magic number Sunday afternoon by defeating the Manitoba Moose 5-1. The Hogs’ magic number is now five points.

The IceHogs got a pair of goals in the first period from Dylan McLaughlin and Michal Teply to lead 2-0. Cole Maier sliced that lead to 2-1 early in the third period with a goal past Arvid Soderblom.

But Jakub Pour gave the IceHogs breathing room again at the 11:08 mark of the period by scoring his sixth goal of the season and his second in two days in Manitoba to make it 3-1. The IceHogs then added empty-net goals by Josian Slavin and Andrei Altybarmakian for the final score of 5-1.

The IceHogs next game will be Tuesday in Chicago. Their next home game will be Wednesday night agianst Grand Rapids.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.