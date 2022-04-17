ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers fend off Cardinals for four-game split

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxNxZ_0fC2pIcG00

Tyrone Taylor drove in two runs with a bases-loaded double and Josh Hader notched his 100th career save as the Brewers held off the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday to gain a split of the four-game series in Milwaukee.

Hader, the reigning NL Reliever of the Year, retired Paul Goldschmidt on a bouncer to third and then struck out Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado for his fourth save of the season.

Taylor put Milwaukee up 6-3 in the seventh. Drew VerHagen walked Omar Narvaez intentionally to load the bases with two outs and Taylor followed with a liner to left.

St. Louis rallied with two runs in the eighth off Devin Williams, who came on to start the inning. Arenado doubled with one out, Albert Pujols walked and Tommy Edman followed with an RBI single. Pinch-hitter Corey Dickerson drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk to make it 6-5.

Trevor Gott entered and induced Dylan Carlson into an inning-ending ground out.

Milwaukee went in front 4-3 in the fourth when reliever T.J. McFarland walked Willy Adames with the bases loaded.

Cards starter Dakota Hudson (0-1) departed following a leadoff single in the fourth. Hudson allowed four runs, three earned, on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Brewers starter Aaron Ashby allowed three unearned runs in four innings, all on Pujols’ three-run homer in the third, his 681st career home run. Jake Cousins (2-0) got the victory with a scoreless fifth inning.

Carlson reached on an error to set up the Cardinals’ third-inning rally. Tyler O’Neill drew a one-out walk. After Arenado fouled out, Pujols drove a 1-0 pitch 426 feet to left for his second homer of the season.

Milwaukee capitalized on Hudson’s early command issues for three runs in the first. Hudson hit leadoff hitter Wong, then walked Adames on four pitches followed by another walk to Christian Yelich.

Wong scored on Andrew McCutchen’s sacrifice fly and Adames scored from second on Rowdy Tellez’s double. Keston Hiura then flied to right and Tellez got caught between second and third, but catcher Andrew Knizner’s throw back to second was low, allowing Yelich to score.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Cardinals play the Brewers leading series 2-1

LINE: Brewers -130, Cardinals +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 2-1. Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .713 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Yelich’s slam sparks Brewers to 6-1 triumph over Pirates

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Brewers’ hopes of making the playoffs for a fifth straight season depend at least in part on whether Christian Yelich can return to form. Yelich took a step toward that goal on Monday night. The 2018 NL MVP belted a grand slam for his first homer of the season in Milwaukee’s 6-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Milwaukee, WI
numberfire.com

Brewers leave Mike Brosseau off Sunday lineup

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Mike Brosseau as a starter for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will take the afternoon off while Jace Peterson enters the lineup at third base and bats ninth. Brosseau has hit a home run in his 14 plate appearances this season,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
CBS 58

Late offense, Hader's 100th save push Brewers past Cards

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a cushion, and the Brewers outlasted Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5. Pujols hit his 681st career homer, a three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby that tied the game at 3.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Verhagen
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Andrew Knizner
Person
Dylan Carlson
Person
Trevor Gott
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Tyrone Taylor
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Dakota Hudson
FOX Sports

Marlins play the Cardinals in first of 3-game series

LINE: Cardinals -118, Marlins -101; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins open a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Marlins slugged .372 as a team last season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Rockies#The St Louis Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies fall to Miami for fifth loss in last six games

MIAMI (AP) - Jazz Chisholm Jr. tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and the Miami Marlins beat Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 Sunday. Jesús Sánchez had three hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who won three of four against Philadelphia in the weekend series. Brian Anderson reached base four times on two walks, a single and hit by pitch.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy