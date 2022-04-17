The Big Myth About Renewable Energy You Need To Stop Believing

Thinking more seriously about buying an electric car now that gas prices are revving up? You and everybody else. EVs are hard to find, especially now. The war in Ukraine hasn’t just caused gas prices to soar. It has also disrupted car production in Europe, which sends exports to the United States. And U.S. companies like Ford “basically got blindsided by how many people want to buy their cars” and can’t make EVs fast enough, Chris Harto, a senior policy analyst for Consumer Reports, told me.

GAS PRICE ・ 27 DAYS AGO