ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The Big Myth About Renewable Energy You Need To Stop Believing

By Ray Fernandez
SlashGear
SlashGear
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Many people criticize solar and wind energy because of a persistent myth, one that ignores the vast world of energy storage and the ways it keeps the lights...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 2

Related
CNBC

Map of nuclear power in the US: See where reactors are located

Nuclear power has been in the spotlight again lately. The war in Ukraine and the Russian capture of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants sent a shock wave of fear around the world. At the same time, Russia's control over natural gas supplies to Europe, and increased recognition of the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is making nuclear power more attractive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Wind Power#Sustainable Energy#Green Energy#Energy Storage#Un#Yale Environment 360#Industr
Motley Fool

This Renewable Energy Stock Will Power Your Portfolio for Decades

Renewable power is going to be increasingly important as the world shifts away from carbon fuels. Brookfield Renewable Partners is one of the most diversified ways to play the clean energy space. Clean energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners have been out of favor, opening up an opportunity for investors. You’re...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Tesla
AOL Corp

The real reason gas prices are so high

It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Scientists have just told us how to solve the climate crisis – will the world listen?

Amid the triple crisis of the war in Ukraine, the still-raging pandemic and escalating inflation, climate scientists have just pulled off a truly impressive achievement. They have stood firm and persuaded the world’s governments to agree to a common guide to solving the climate emergency. Despite the despair of mounting global problems, the release of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows some grounds for hope.
ENVIRONMENT
San Francisco Examiner

Want to buy an electric car? Read this first

Thinking more seriously about buying an electric car now that gas prices are revving up? You and everybody else. EVs are hard to find, especially now. The war in Ukraine hasn’t just caused gas prices to soar. It has also disrupted car production in Europe, which sends exports to the United States. And U.S. companies like Ford “basically got blindsided by how many people want to buy their cars” and can’t make EVs fast enough, Chris Harto, a senior policy analyst for Consumer Reports, told me.
GAS PRICE
WVNews

West Virginia Sen. Manchin applauds FERC policy shift on natural gas pipelines

WASHINGTON (WV NEWS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is praising a recently announced policy shift by the federal agency that oversees natural gas pipelines. On Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said a plan to consider climate effects will now be considered a draft and will only apply to future projects, according to reporting from The Associated Press.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SlashGear

SlashGear

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy